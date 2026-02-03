The enzymatic pet health care brand earns top honors in Bird, Dog, Reptile and Small Animal categories.

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet King Brands, the industry leader of veterinarian-recommended enzymatic pet health care and creator of the award-winning ZYMOX Dermatology products and Oratene® Brushless Oral Care products, is honored to announce the recognition of a number of ZYMOX products in the "2026 Editor's Select" program by industry-leading pet trade publication, Pet Age.

According to Pet Age, the mission of the Editor's Select program is to award "high-quality products that reach their highest potential by offering solutions to improve the well-being of pets."

ZYMOX® Awarded Pet Age’s “2026 Editor’s Select” Recognition Across Four Categories.

Among the list of recognized products are the ZYMOX Avian Care line - ZYMOX Avian Care Topical Solution for All Birds and ZYMOX Avian Care Topical Spray for All Birds, ZYMOX Enzymatic Ear Solution with 0.5% Hydrocortisone, ZYLAFEN® Topical Solution, and the ZYMOX Small Animal & Exotic line - ZYMOX Small Animal & Exotic Topical Solution and ZYMOX Small Animal & Exotic Topical Spray.

"We're honored to have six of our ZYMOX products recognized in four of the Editor's Select categories," said Debra Decker, Director of Marketing, Pet King Brands. "The LP3 Enzyme System — paired with our commitment to crafting every ZYMOX product in the USA — is what truly sets our innovations apart. This recognition from Pet Age's 2026 Editor's Select Awards underscores the exceptional science and care behind everything we create."

The complete list of Pet Age "2026 Editor's Select" honorees is available here.

About Pet King Brands

Pet King Brands, the maker of ZYMOX® Ear and Skin, Oratene® Brushless Oral Care, Funky Paws®, Equine Defense®, and ZYLAFEN™ products, has been the leader in enzyme-based, veterinarian-approved pet healthcare products since 1998. Led by President and Founder Pamela Bosco, Pet King Brands' ZYMOX products are proudly made in the USA and powered by the innovative LP3 Enzyme System, which has transformed the way people care for animals' ears, skin, and mouths. The result is gentle, easy‑to‑use pet healthcare solutions free of harsh chemicals and antibiotics.

