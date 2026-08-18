ZYRTEC® Launches New Drug-Free Allergen Shield Spray, a Breakthrough for Proactive Everyday* Allergen Defense

New nasal mist helps block airborne allergens before they trigger allergy symptoms, by forming a protective barrier in the nose.

ZYRTEC™ Allergen Shield Spray is a first-of-its-kind nasal mist from ZYRTEC ® , the #1 doctor and allergist recommended oral OTC allergy brand and the leading allergy brand with consumers.

, the #1 doctor and allergist recommended oral OTC allergy brand and the leading allergy brand with consumers. The drug-free nasal spray helps combat allergy symptoms before they start** by forming a protective barrier in the nose to help block allergens, including pollen, pet dander and dust.

Starts blocking allergens in minutes and provides up to six hours of protection.

Expands the ZYRTEC® portfolio with a new option for proactive allergen defense.

SUMMIT, N.J., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZYRTEC®, the #1 doctor and allergist recommended oral over-the-counter (OTC) allergy relief brand, announced the launch of ZYRTEC™ Allergen Shield Spray, a breakthrough in proactive allergen defense. Scientifically proven to help reduce allergy symptoms, the drug-free nasal spray gives consumers a new way to manage and defend against allergies.

New ZYRTEC™ Allergen Shield Spray is a drug-free nasal spray that creates a protective barrier to help block allergens like pollen from triggering allergy symptoms

The gentle nasal mist begins working in minutes, forming a protective gel barrier in the nose that helps block common allergens before they can cause symptoms. It's ideal for use before activities like spending time outdoors, mowing the lawn or visiting friends with pets. ZYRTEC™ Allergen Shield Spray is a complementary product to your allergy toolkit, designed to help millions of allergy sufferers take a more proactive approach to allergen defense.

"As a leader in allergy relief, we saw an opportunity to innovate and offer consumers a new way to prepare for allergy season," said Jenn Lovell, Head of US Allergy, Kenvue. "ZYRTEC™ Allergen Shield Spray expands the allergy toolkit with a drug-free option that helps block allergens before they can trigger allergy symptoms, empowering consumers to take a more proactive approach to managing their allergies."

How ZYRTEC™ Allergen Shield Spray Technology Works

Much like applying sunscreen before sun exposure, ZYRTEC™ Allergen Shield Spray is designed to be used before allergen exposure, creating a lightweight physical barrier in the nose to help reduce contact with common airborne allergens.

A Drug-Free Formula : Formulated with Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC), a plant-derived ingredient that forms a lightweight barrier in the nose.

: Formulated with Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose (HPMC), a plant-derived ingredient that forms a lightweight barrier in the nose. Traps Allergens: Forms a physical barrier in the nose that helps trap allergen particles in minutes.

Forms a physical barrier in the nose that helps trap allergen particles in minutes. Shields in Minutes: Blocks allergens such as pollen, pet dander and dust, and provides up to six hours of protection.

ZYRTEC™ Allergen Shield Spray is intended for adults and children ages 12 and older and is now available at major U.S. retailers nationwide and online wherever ZYRTEC® products are sold. Consumers can learn more at Zyrtec.com.

*Based on a 4-week clinical trial. Can be used up to 3x daily, as needed and only as directed.

**When used before allergen exposure.

About ZYRTEC®

As the #1 doctor and allergist recommended oral over-the-counter allergy relief brand, ZYRTEC® is here to help you take control of your indoor and outdoor allergies. ZYRTEC® provides superior allergy care to empower you to live a more connected everyday life, unburdened by allergies.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Kenvue Inc.