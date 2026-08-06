Shueisha Makes Global Push With MANGA MILLION, A Manga Platform Available in 100 Languages

One of Manga's Greatest Undertakings: Nearly 400 Titles, 100 Languages, 1 Million Pages, For Free

TOKYO, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shueisha Inc., one of the world's leading manga publishers, has launched MANGA MILLION, a new digital platform available for a limited time that provides readers worldwide with free access to manga with no registration required. In keeping with the theme of its 100th anniversary, MANGA MILLION offers a collection of one million pages of Shueisha manga in over 100 languages.

MANGA MILLION KV

At launch, MANGA MILLION features approximately 400 manga titles, including globally acclaimed series such as "ONE PIECE", "Naruto", "Bleach", "Demon Slayer", "Jujutsu Kaisen", anime-adapted hits including "Kingdom", "[Oshi No Ko]", "SPY×FAMILY" and "Chainsaw Man", as well as beloved shojo manga such as "Nana" and "Kimi ni Todoke: From Me to You". Nearly 300 titles are being translated for the first time, including 50 titles receiving multilingual translations. The platform supports a wide range of languages, from English, Chinese, Hindi, Arabic, Spanish, and French to Turkish, Tagalog, Korean, Polish and more. More than 150 titles are shojo manga, showcasing one of Japan's most influential and enduring manga genres to readers around the world.

"One of a publisher's most important responsibilities is to connect creative talent with the public," said Hideaki Hayashi, President and Representative Director of Shueisha. "Japanese manga has flourished through the passionate artistry of countless manga creators and the unwavering support of readers, growing into a cultural phenomenon embraced across borders around the world. MANGA MILLION was made possible through the incredible cooperation of these creators, and as we mark Shueisha's 100th anniversary, we hope it will create new connections with readers worldwide, provide opportunities to experience the richness and diversity of manga culture, and inspire future generations of manga creators."

Developed through a company-wide collaboration spanning all of Shueisha's divisions, the project brings together shonen, shojo, seinen, and a wide range of other manga genres to reach readers around the world. International licensing partners from around the world provided support for this unprecedented translation endeavor, making MANGA MILLION one of the largest initiatives in Shueisha's history.

MANGA MILLION is available worldwide for a limited time, free of charge and without registration at https://mangamillion.shueisha.co.jp/

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