57th China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) Unveils New Theme “CONNECT · CREATE” and Visual Identity

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 57th China International Furniture Fair, set to open in March 2026, has announced its new theme, "CONNECT • CREATE", alongside a refreshed visual identity. As the global furniture ecosystem undergoes profound restructuring, the CIFF aims to connect all links of the industrial chain—production, distribution, and consumption—to navigate transformation and unlock new value.

The global furniture industry is rapidly evolving. Amid economic fluctuations and trade uncertainties, international buyers are increasingly turning to China. Chinese manufacturers are advancing innovation and R&D, supported by a robust and stable supply chain that ensures efficiency and resilience. Meanwhile, reliable quality, competitive pricing and customer-friendly services strengthen China's global appeal. At the consumer level, emerging trends such as social commerce, VR design, and omnichannel retail are redefining shopping experiences, alongside growing demand for smart, sustainable, senior-friendly, and pet-oriented furniture.

Under the new theme "CONNECT • CREATE," CIFF Guangzhou 2026 aims to meet industry needs and drive collaboration across the global furniture ecosystem. "CONNECT" underscores the industry's lifeline, linking people, goods, capital, and information as supply and value chains evolve. CIFF serves as a hub, integrating resources across production, distribution, and consumption.

"CREATE" reflects direction and momentum, enabling breakthroughs through innovation and synergy. By aligning market demands with upstream and downstream capabilities, CIFF fosters advancements in materials, craftsmanship, manufacturing and business modes, empowering every link of the industrial chain.

The new visual identity further embodies this vision. Drawing from CIFF's signature hexagonal logo, the refreshed design integrates the letters "C-I-F-F" into a unified visual symbol, enhanced by the texture of liquid metal. This "liquid aesthetic" captures both industrial strength and fluid adaptability, reflecting how the industry continuously evolves through dynamic connection and creative fusion. The ocean blue color base represents inclusiveness, depth, and stability, symbolizing an open ecosystem where innovation thrives.

Spanning 850,000 square meters and bringing together over 4,900 exhibitors, the CIFF Guangzhou 2026 will feature three major exhibitions: Home Furniture, Office and Commercial Space, CIFM/Interzum Guangzhou. Each section will highlight new trends, from contemporary design collaborations and smart sleep innovations to sustainable office concepts and advanced intelligent manufacturing.

As the global furniture industry moves into a new era of reconstruction, CIFF Guangzhou 2026 aims to serve as the connector and catalyst, linking innovation, resources, and ideas to create a more dynamic, sustainable, and interconnected future for the world of furniture.

