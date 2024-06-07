Agility & Resilience, Leading Finance Digital Infrastructure Innovation

SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International financial institutions and global partners gathered at the HiFS Frontier Forum 2024. Together they discussed how to use cloud, network, storage, and computing coordinated infrastructures to increase the resilience of financial systems and support financial service innovation while achieving zero downtime, zero wait, zero touch, and zero trust.

1 Agility & Resilience, Leading Digital Infrastructure Innovation

David Shi, Vice President of ICT Marketing and Solution Sales, Huawei Digital intelligence financial services solution launch

David Shi, Vice President of ICT Marketing and Solution Sales, Huawei, believes that Huawei is committed to being the most trustworthy partner for finance industry. Moving forward, Huawei will continue to delve into the finance industry and build resilient infrastructures as a solid foundation for digital and intelligent transformation.

We aim to support financial service innovation through groundbreaking products and provide superior professional services to ensure the stable development of the financial sector.

2 Resilient and Autonomous for Bank 4 Zeros

King Tsui, CTO of Digital Finance Business Unit, Enterprise Sales Dept., Huawei, believes that building financial resilience is a huge systematic project that requires the most effective methodology and full lifecycle management of planning, construction, operation, and continuous optimization. He also showcased Huawei's "4 Zeros" solution for finance. With professional engineering service capabilities, the solution uses the iBASE (Insight-Blueprint-Architecture-Step-Evaluation) methodology and tools, integrates leading ICT products and technologies, and provides one-stop professional services to achieve smooth system upgrade.

Steven Zhao, Vice President, Huawei Data Communication Product Line, believes that in the intelligence era, AI is revolutionizing financial services by accelerating innovation and driving the upgrade and transformation of financial networks. Huawei has unveiled the Xinghe Intelligent Financial Network Solution, a pioneering AI-powered solution that injects intelligence into financial networks to boost their resilience, user experience, and security, while building new connections for smarter finance.

Michael Fan, Vice President, Huawei Data Storage Product Line, said that Huawei will remain focused on the challenges facing its financial sector customers in the AI era. We have introduced the new OceanStor A800 high-performance storage, OceanStor Pacific 9550 scale-out storage featuring high capacity and reliability, all-flash OceanProtect E8000 Appliance provides comprehensive protection for financial data assets, multilayer ransomware protection solution with network-storage collaboration, and Omni-Dataverse global file system. These solutions combine to build a solid AI data lake with performance, capacity, and data protection pools for higher agility and resilience of financial services.

Huawei also released a digital intelligence financial services solution, covering the whole lifecycle of planning, construction, operation, and optimization. This solution provides target network planning based on Netlive, DR management based on iDRP, and Smart NOS to help build resilient financial data centers, ensuring service continuity.

To date, Huawei has served over 3,600 financial customers in more than 60 countries and regions, including 53 of the world's top 100 banks.

https://e.huawei.com/en/industries/finance

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433085/image_986294_32846265.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2433098/image_986294_32846421.jpg