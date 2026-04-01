BYDFi Marks 6th Anniversary with Month-Long Celebration, Built for Reliability

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global crypto trading platform BYDFi will mark its 6th anniversary with a month-long celebration beginning on April 1, 2026, highlighting BYDFi's evolution into an all-in-one crypto trading platform built on a CEX + DEX dual-engine model. Over six years, BYDFi has strengthened infrastructure, user safeguards, and market access, reinforcing an operating foundation built for reliability.

A Month-Long Celebration for BYDFi's 6th Anniversary

BYDFi celebrates its 6th anniversary with a month-long celebration themed "Built for Reliability," featuring a football stadium backdrop, crypto tokens, and a cannon with a soccer ball, symbolizing the platform's partnership with Newcastle United and its global reach of over 1 million users BYDFi celebrates its 6th anniversary with a month-long event featuring three signature activities, a $1,000,000 prize pool, and a football-themed promotion, highlighting its commitment to reliability and user engagement

Beginning on April 1, 2026, BYDFi's anniversary program will feature rewards of more than $1,000,000 USDT.

BYDFi's anniversary campaign will center on three major events: Warm-Up Tasks, covering onboarding, first trades, fiat purchase rewards, referrals, and community participation; Shoot to Win, a football-themed lucky-draw experience; and the Futures Golden Ball Cup, a two-round futures trading competition.

Together, these three events give both new and existing users more ways to join BYDFi's 6th anniversary while reflecting BYDFi's broader journey over the past six years.

For more event details, please visit the official website: BYDFi 6th Anniversary.

BYDFi's Evolution: From Core Trading to Broader Market Access

Over the past six years, BYDFi has grown into a global crypto trading platform serving more than 1 million users across 190+ countries and regions. Since launch, BYDFi has broadened product offerings, strengthened user safeguards, and expanded across both centralized and onchain trading.

Recent milestones shaped BYDFi's growth:

July 2025: BYDFi supported tokenized U.S. equities through xStocks.

August 2025: BYDFi entered a multi-year partnership with Newcastle United.

August 2025: BYDFi launched BYDFi Card.

February 2026: BYDFi launched TradFi trading on Web and App, extending access to stocks, gold, and silver.

March 2026: BYDFi integrated perpetual futures market data into TradingView.

Global Presence, Industry Recognition, and the Reliability Behind the Platform

From June 2025 through March 2026, BYDFi built visibility across Asia and Europe through appearances in Seoul, Bali, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Bucharest, and Warsaw, strengthening industry connections and reinforcing BYDFi's long-term market commitment.

Over the same period, BYDFi received the following industry recognitions:

Trusted Exchange Award at the TrustFinance Performance Awards Outstanding Crypto Trading Platform at the FinanceFeeds Awards BeInCrypto recognition in the Best Centralized Exchange (CEX) category Best All-in-One Crypto Trading Platform at Crypto Expo Europe 2026 Best Global Crypto Trading Platform at Next Block Expo 2026

Behind this progress is the operating foundation BYDFi continues to build around reliability. BYDFi holds MSB registrations in the U.S. and Canada and is a member of South Korea's CODE VASP Alliance. BYDFi also maintains 100%+ Proof of Reserves with periodic public reporting and reinforces this transparency with an 800 BTC Protection Fund. Together with 24/7 multilingual support and timely official-channel responses, these measures reflect a user-first standard built for clarity, protection, and trust.

Looking Ahead: Building the Next Chapter of BYDFi

BYDFi is entering the next stage with a continued focus on product strength, user protection, and long-term trust. Michael, Co-Founder and CEO of BYDFi, shares:

"Six years is an important milestone for BYDFi, but what matters more is what BYDFi continues to build from here. Users expect consistency, clear standards, and continuous improvement as needs evolve."

He further adds, "For BYDFi, the next chapter is about strengthening the fundamentals: better infrastructure, stronger user protections, broader market access, and a trading experience designed to be practical, stable, and trusted over the long term."

About BYDFi

Established in 2020, BYDFi is a global crypto trading platform that combines the power of a centralized exchange (CEX) with an integrated onchain trading module. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges In Canada For 2026, BYDFi offers intuitive, low-fee trading across Spot and Perpetual Contracts to Copy Trading, and Automated Crypto Trading Bots, empowering both new and experienced traders to navigate digital assets with confidence.

BYDFi is dedicated to delivering a world-class crypto trading experience for every user.

BUIDL Your Dream Finance.

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