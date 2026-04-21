DIFC to become the world's first AI-Native financial centre

DUBAI, UAE, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, today announced that it will become the world's first AI-Native financial centre.

As an AI-Native jurisdiction and destination, artificial intelligence will be embedded at the foundational level across legal and regulatory frameworks, business operations, talent development systems, ecosystem infrastructure and the district's physical environment.

DIFC

The Centre's Native AI programme will generate USD 3.5bn (AED 12.9bn) in economic benefits and 25,000 jobs.

Uniquely positioned to become an AI role model for the finance industry, DIFC has the advantage of speed to implementation, being less constrained by legacy processes and regulation experienced by traditional financial centres.

DIFC will also provide financial firms with access to advanced AI tools to support their operations and export AI governance software and trained talent to the Global South. The jurisdiction will become the first to offer a full-stack AI Campus combining regulation, training, compute and physical AI.

His Excellency Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC said: "DIFC's evolution into the world's first AI-Native financial centre marks a defining step in Dubai's ascent as a global capital for the future of finance. As artificial intelligence reshapes the international financial landscape, this initiative reinforces Dubai's role in setting new standards for innovation, trust and competitiveness. In line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, it underscores our commitment to building a resilient, forward-looking economy and positioning the emirate at the forefront of responsible AI adoption in financial services worldwide."

Within its legal and regulatory architecture, DIFC will establish ethics and governance frameworks that address not only human activity but also AI agents and robotics, positioning itself at the forefront of responsible innovation. Across business operations, AI will be embedded into enterprise workflows, compliance systems and financial services delivery, creating intelligent, automated and trusted financial ecosystems.

DIFC also intends to become the number one global destination for AI-in-finance companies, surpassing other top ten financial centres in start-up density, venture capital funding and unicorn creation.

DIFC's commitment to advancing the city's position as a global AI hub is highlighted through the Dubai AI Festival, which will be held at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) on 26 and 27 October 2026, convening 20,000 people from across the world.

For the video: https://youtu.be/Al8rMWgBASM

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