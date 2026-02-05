DIFC's landmark 2025 results solidify Dubai's position as a leading global destination for finance and business

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) announced landmark annual results that underscore Dubai's prominence as the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region.

DIFC

DIFC's 28 per cent organic year-on-year growth to 8,844 active registered companies demonstrates global industry confidence in Dubai as the region's leading destination for finance, business and innovation. Active company registrations surged by 2,525, an increase of 39 per cent from the prior year, while recording 50,200 financial services related professionals. Combined 2025 revenues rose by 20 per cent to USD 581mn, rising from USD 484mn in 2024. Net profits increased by 28 per cent to USD 402mn from USD 315mn in 2024.

DIFC is home to the region's largest regulated financial services system which comprises 1,052 firms, including banks, capital market institutions, insurance and reinsurance companies, brokerage firms, wealth and asset management entities. Growing at an incomparable pace, DIFC houses over 500 wealth and asset management companies.

During 2025, new financial services arrivals include Allianz Trade, Cambridge Associates, CapitaLand, China International Capital Corporation, CRDB Bank, dLocal, Howden Reinsurance, ICICI Asset Management, Manulife, National Bank of Kuwait, North Rock Capital, PIMCO, RV Capital, Silver Point Capital, Squarepoint Capital, Starwood Capital, Tourmaline, Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi, TransAmerica Life Bermuda, Warburg Pincus and many others.

HE Essa Kazim, Governor of DIFC, commented: "DIFC's progressive legal and regulatory framework form decisive pillars that support the phenomenal growth achieved by the Centre in 2025. Such incremental growth contributes significantly to Dubai's economy and enhances the Emirate's stature as a leading global financial centre, in line with national objectives and the strategic ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33)."

As the region's largest innovation-focused community, DIFC reached 1,677 AI and FinTech organisations in 2025. Enabled by DIFC's Innovation Hub and Dubai AI Campus platform, start-ups have collectively raised in excess of USD 4.5bn regionally.

The Centre is now home to 1,289 family-related entities. DIFC based families have established 1,115 foundations.

Accelerating Dubai's position as a top four global financial centre, the recently announced Zabeel District expansion adds 17.7mn sq. ft. of office, residential, hospitality, retail, cultural and education space. The development will also continue to enhance DIFC's reputation for art, culture, dining, retail and wellness.

Video: DIFC 2025 Annual Review

Image - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2877910/DIFC.jpg