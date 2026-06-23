JOINT STATEMENT BY THE SULTANATE OF OMAN AND THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN

MUSCAT, Oman, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran held discussions in Muscat during the visit of H.E. Dr. Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and H.E. Dr. Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the visit, the Iranian delegation had an audience with His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and held discussions with H.E. Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, the Foreign Minister.

JOINT STATEMENT THE SULTANATE OF OMAN AND THE ISLAMIC REPUBLIC OF IRAN

The Sultanate of Oman reaffirmed its support to the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding signed between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran and the importance of sustaining dialogue and coordination in support of its successful implementation.

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman as the Coastal States of the Strait of Hormuz, reaffirm their commitment to the safe passage through the Strait, in line with applicable international law, while emphasizing their sovereignty and sovereign rights over their territorial waters in the Strait of Hormuz. The two sides discussed matters relating to the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with the provisions of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

They agreed to maintain their dialogue on this issue through a joint working group between the two foreign ministries in order to reach agreement on the future administration of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz and the services that will be provided in this regard and the costs associated with them in accordance with international standards. In this context, they have also agreed to hold discussions with the littoral States in the region, and with any other relevant parties.

All arrangements related to the Strait of Hormuz must fully respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of the two Coastal States of the Strait.

The Sultanate of Oman and the Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining the Strait of Hormuz as a secure and open waterway for international navigation. The two sides emphasized the importance of continued cooperation to promote maritime safety, freedom of navigation, and regional stability.

Media Contacts : Thuraya Al Taei, [email protected]

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