Polaroid Therapeutics (PTx) Receives CE Mark for POLTX_Fiber™: the first application of APT™ to launch a new standard in wound care

Introducing Antimicrobial Polymer Technology (APT™) in POLTX_Fiber™, a Class IIb advanced wound care dressing that does not contribute to antimicrobial resistance: offering improved wound management through the prevention of bacterial colonization within the dressing.

ZURICH, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaroid Therapeutics (PTx) today announces that POLTX_Fiber™ has received the CE Mark as a Class IIb medical device with APT™ (Antimicrobial Polymer Technology).

POLTX_Fiber™ is the company's first product: an antimicrobial gelling fiber dressing incorporating its novel APT™. This significant moment marks Polaroid Therapeutics' entry into the wound care sector with the goal of bringing a new standard in wound care through the APT™ platform.

POLTX_Fiber™ is a soft, conformable non-woven dressing made of sodium carboxymethylcellulose (CMC) fibers and strengthening cellulose fibers that integrates the newly developed APT™. When the dressing is in contact with wound exudate, APT™ prevents bacterial colonization within the dressing without contributing to antimicrobial resistance. Upon absorption of exudate, the dressing forms a gel that helps maintain a moist wound environment, supports autolytic debridement, and improves the wound edge and surrounding skin from maceration. Under the supervision of a healthcare professional, POLTX_Fiber™ can be used for the management of:

Wounds with moderate to heavy exudate

Acute or chronic wounds

Leg ulcers, pressure ulcers (stage II to IV), and diabetic ulcers

Surgical wounds, including post-operative wounds, donor sites, and wounds left to heal by secondary intent

Traumatic wounds such as abrasions and lacerations

Exuding oncology wounds

Superficial or cavity wounds

"Receiving the CE Mark for POLTX_Fiber™ is a significant step for us in our ambition to provide better care options for patients through our human-centric solutions built on new technology and scientific development," said Ran Frenkel, Co-founder and CEO of PTx. "POLTX_Fiber™ is the first medical device to introduce our APT™ platform, incorporating new antimicrobial polymer technology that meets the highest standards, while responding to the real challenges of modern wound care. Its certification now offers new options in wound care, and we believe we are setting a new standard of care and protection."

POLTX_Fiber™ is the first commercial product to use APT™, a platform developed by PTx to build antimicrobial function directly into the dressing. Unlike many advanced antimicrobial wound dressings that release the antimicrobial component and may expose the patient to their known side effects, APT™ is designed to act rapidly and provide sustained activity to prevent bacterial colonization within the dressing.

Following the CE Mark, PTx has begun preparations for the introduction of POLTX_Fiber™ in selected European markets, working with clinicians, wound care centers, and distribution partners to generate clinical and patient experience.

POLTX_Fiber™ is the first step in a broader APT™-powered portfolio, with additional medical devices in development to extend the platform across a variety of wound care applications.

Notes to the editor

About Polaroid Therapeutics:

Polaroid Therapeutics (PTx) is a Swiss-based biotech start-up in the development of innovative antimicrobial technology. Incubated and developed by Polaroid, the brand that pioneered the complex chemistry and technology behind analog instant photography. Polaroid Therapeutics' mission is to create human-centric medical solutions based on its advancements in science and technology.

Founded in 2022, PTx has developed APT™ (Antimicrobial Polymer Technology), a platform that enables controlled antimicrobial performance through structural design rather than chemical release. APT™ integrates proprietary polymer chemistry that can be adapted across multiple formats and clinical contexts, reflecting the company's focus on responsible innovation, regulated evidence, and long-term antimicrobial resistance (AMR) stewardship.

About POLTX_Fiber™:

POLTX_Fiber™ is certified as a Class IIb antimicrobial gelling fiber dressing for the management of moderate to heavily exuding wounds. The dressing incorporates APT™ to prevent bacterial colonisation in the dressing and forms a gel to support moist wound conditions and protect the wound edge and surrounding skin. It is manufactured under ISO 13485 quality requirements.

POLTX_Fiber™ received its CE Mark from TüV Süd on 23rd February 2026 under MDR 2017/745.

Contact:

Itai Frenkel

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2855663/Polaroid_Theraphuetics_Logo.jpg