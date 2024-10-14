WEKA Recognized as a Visionary in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for File & Object Storage Platforms

CAMPBELL, Calif., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WekaIO (WEKA), the AI-native data platform company, announced today that it has been named a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for File & Object Storage Platforms. The company was evaluated for its WEKA® Data Platform software solution and recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. WEKA was previously named a Visionary in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage from 2021 through 2023.

According to the report, "Gartner defines file and object storage platforms as software and/or hardware platforms that offer object and distributed file system technologies for storing and managing unstructured data over NFS, SMB and Amazon S3 access protocols."

Gartner predicts, "By 2029, over 80% of unstructured data will be deployed on a consolidated storage platform instead of separate file and object products, up from 40% in early 2024." 1

WEKA delivers a unified platform-based solution that provides integrated file and object storage capabilities for unstructured data management and performance-intensive workloads across edge, core, cloud, and hybrid environments. It was purpose-built to deliver exceptional performance at scale and provides an optimal environment for modern data-intensive applications like generative AI, high-performance computing, and GPU acceleration.

"The AI revolution is rapidly reshaping enterprise data strategies, dissolving the walls of the traditional data center in favor of data pipeline-oriented architectures. A decade ago, we saw this wave of modern, data-intensive workloads coming for enterprise customers and set out to create a single, unified platform approach to unstructured data management that would eliminate the performance bottlenecks and inefficiencies of traditional data infrastructure," said Liran Zvibel, co-founder and chief executive officer at WEKA. "We believe the updated view from Gartner of the file and object storage market aligns with that vision. WEKA is honored to be recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for File & Object Storage Platforms."

A complimentary copy of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for File & Object Storage Platforms can be obtained from WEKA – no registration required. Visit https://www.weka.io/lp/gartner-magic-quadrant-2024-visionary/ to view and download the report.

[1] Gartner Magic Quadrant for File and Object Storage Platforms, Chandra Mukhyala, Julia Palmer, Jeff Vogel, Published 8 October 2024 – ID G00805183

About WEKA

WEKA is architecting a new approach to the enterprise data stack built for the AI era. The WEKA® Data Platform sets the standard for AI infrastructure with a cloud and AI-native architecture that can be deployed anywhere, providing seamless data portability across on-premises, cloud, and edge environments. It transforms legacy data silos into dynamic data pipelines that accelerate GPUs, AI model training and inference, and other performance-intensive workloads, enabling them to work more efficiently, consume less energy, and reduce associated carbon emissions. WEKA helps the world's most innovative enterprises and research organizations overcome complex data challenges to reach discoveries, insights, and outcomes faster and more sustainably – including 12 of the Fortune 50. Visit www.weka.io to learn more, or connect with WEKA on LinkedIn , X , and Facebook .

