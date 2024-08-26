About Circul VS: A Core Continuous Blood Pressure Measurement Technology System Developed in Partnership with Dr. Ehud Baron

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UTime Limited (NASDAQ: WTO) ("UTime" or the "Company") is excited to announce its collaboration on Circul VS, a core continuous blood pressure measurement technology system developed in partnership with strategic partner, Dr. Ehud Baron. Designed to offer patients an accurate and user-friendly continuous blood pressure monitoring solution, Circul VS facilitates early detection and long-term management, helping to reduce the risks associated with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular conditions.

Circul VS features the BPwatch, Ring, and Smart Cradle, integrated into a sophisticated cloud-based network and service system. Unlike other systems on the market, Circul VS focuses on capturing rapid blood pressure fluctuations caused by changes in endothelial function and vascular tone—critical factors often neglected by competitors.

Utilizing state-of-the-art ultrasound sensing technology and intelligent algorithms, Circul VS provides continuous, real-time blood pressure waveform data with exceptional accuracy. This innovative technology is the result of comprehensive market research and extensive clinical studies.

As part of this strategic collaboration, UTime has harnessed expertise in biomedical engineering and electronic technology to ensure the Circul VS system is not only precise but also stable and reliable in diverse clinical settings.

Having undergone clinical trials in multiple partner hospitals, Circul VS has garnered positive feedback for its outstanding performance in the non-invasive monitoring space, offering systolic and diastolic pressure readings with accuracy approaching that of invasive techniques.

During its development, Circul VS was tailored to meet the needs of different application scenarios—including hypertension screening for healthy individuals, long-term management for diagnosed hypertension patients, and acute monitoring for hospitalized patients. This adaptability ensures it meets the specific demands of various clinical environments.

The launch of Circul VS marks a pivotal advancement in blood pressure monitoring technology. Together with Dr. Ehud Baron, UTime plans to continue refining this technology, aiming to enhance its intelligence and accuracy for widespread use in ICUs and other medical settings, ultimately improving patient care and quality of life.

About UTime Limited

UTime Ltd., established in 2008, provides cost-effective mobile devices to consumers globally and to helping low-income individuals from established markets, including the United States and emerging markets such as India and other countries in South Asia and Africa have better access to updated mobile technology. Since 2024, UTime has been committed to transforming health and wellness through innovative medical wearable technologies. By leveraging cutting-edge research and strategic partnerships, UTime aims to provide effective solutions for disease prevention and health management on a global scale. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.utimeworld.com/ .

