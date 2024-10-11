CLÉ DE PEAU BEAUTÉ ANNOUNCES SACHIKO NAKAJIMA AS RECIPIENT OF THE POWER OF RADIANCE AWARDS 2025

Honoring the founder and CEO of steAm, Inc., jazz pianist, mathematician and Expo 2025 Thematic Project Producer who will partner with Clé de Peau Beauté to inspire the next generation of girls through STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math).

TOKYO, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clé de Peau Beauté, the luxury skincare and makeup brand, is honored to announce Sachiko Nakajima as the recipient of the Power of Radiance Awards 2025 for her tireless efforts in advancing STEAM education. Ms. Nakajima first made her mark in STEAM as the first Japanese woman to win a gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad during high school. A jazz pianist, she also leads Kurage Band Vida: Concerto of Five Senses – a group of musicians bringing STEAM to life through the five senses. Her experiences in STEAM led her to found steAm, Inc. in 2017, an organization dedicated to providing STEAM education and unlocking the creative potential in everyone.

Sachiko Nakajima, 2025 Award Recipient of the Power of Radiance Awards Sachiko Nakajima receiving Clé de Peau Beauté's Power of Radiance Awards 2025

The annual Power of Radiance Awards recognizes and celebrates women who are taking action by advocating for girls' education in their communities. The Awards were founded in 2019, and are based on Clé de Peau Beauté's belief that the key to a better world lies in unlocking the potential of girls especially through STEAM education.

Ms. Nakajima's work embodies this belief, and is perfectly aligned with Clé de Peau Beauté's mission to empower girls through education and ultimately close the persistent gender gap in STEAM, fostering a better future for all. The World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap Report 2024 ranks Japan 118th out of 146 countries in gender equality, underscoring significant disparities in fields like STEM[1]. Despite Japan's position as one of the world's largest economies and Japanese girls' outstanding performance in math and science globally[2], only 16% of STEM graduates in Japan are women[3]. Ms. Nakajima's efforts aim to address this disparity through dismantling the barriers that have traditionally prevented women and girls from pursuing STEM education and careers.

Through the Power of Radiance Awards, Clé de Peau Beauté envisions building a global community of women leading the charge for positive change. Ms. Nakajima met Reshma Saujani, the Power of Radiance 2024 Award Recipient and Founder of Girls Who Code and Moms First, at an event held by Clé de Peau Beauté celebrating the International Day of the Girl in New York. During the event, Ms. Saujani and other gender equality advocates shared ideas on how women can support one another to empower the next generation of girls in STEAM. As the Power of Radiance 2025 Award Recipient, Ms. Nakajima will continue the efforts and legacy of the awardees before her, including Ms. Saujani, by bringing these global insights to her work in Japan.

As the recipient of the Power of Radiance Awards 2025, Ms. Nakajima will receive a grant that will bolster her efforts and extend the impact of her work and mission to inspire girls and women to spur on their interest in STEAM fields.

This includes her engagement with The Asia Foundation, where she is working on the "STEM ConnectHER" project. This initiative aims to build a regional network of women in STEM fields across the Asia-Pacific region, providing mentorship and support to university students and professionals. Additionally, Ms. Nakajima is actively engaged with "Suri-Joshi," a program that organizes workshops and creates online content to encourage girls and their mothers to explore the joys of mathematics. The initiative aims to break down stereotypes and make math more accessible and enjoyable for young women, particularly in regions where female role models in STEM are scarce.

Ms. Nakajima is also participating in activities at Expo 2025, where she serves as a Thematic Project Producer for the Playground of Life: Jellyfish Pavilion. Drawing from her multidisciplinary expertise and strong belief in the power of individual involvement to effect change, she will create a collaborative and inclusive space where people can experience the fun and joy of life together through learning, art and more.

"It is an honor to receive Clé de Peau Beauté's Power of Radiance Award, which has been instrumental in empowering the next generation of girls and addressing the gender disparity in STEAM education around the world. Both education and careers in these fields are male-dominated, but gender has no bearing on creativity and innovation. Through the awards, I look forward to working with Clé de Peau Beauté to rewrite the narrative that STEAM isn't for girls and women. I believe gender equality and all forms of inclusivity in STEAM is not only beneficial, but vital, for a progressive society," said Ms. Nakajima.

"Since 2019, the Power of Radiance Awards have been a core pillar of our philanthropic commitment, honoring women leading positive change around the world through education. We are delighted to deepen our dedication to gender equality and empowering girls in the year ahead through our collaboration with Ms. Nakajima and steAm, Inc.," said Ms. Mizuki Hashimoto, Chief Brand Officer of Clé de Peau Beauté.

Clé de Peau Beauté believes that every individual possesses the potential to tap into their inner radiance to effect positive change. This is why the brand has selected one of its most iconic first-step products, The Serum, and pledged a share of its sales towards this mission. Through its Power of Radiance Awards, Clé de Peau Beauté endeavors to empower girls and women to create a brighter future for themselves and their communities.

About Sachiko Nakajima

Sachiko Nakajima is a musician, mathematician, STEAM educator and media artist. She is the founder and CEO of steAm, Inc., a representative director at the steAm BAND Association, and a Thematic Project Producer at Expo 2025, Osaka, Kansai, Japan (Signature Pavilion " Playground of Life: Jellyfish Pavilion"). Actively involved in music, mathematics, STEAM education, and media art within Japan and internationally, she believes that everyone possesses potential for creativity, regardless of their background, gender or age. She sees playful STEAM education as being able to help individuals overcome social and personal challenges, nurturing their unique interests and creativity to shape the society of the future. In Japan, Ms. Nakajima was appointed as STEM Girls Ambassador for the Cabinet Office; she also served as a member of various committees of the Ministries of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) and various regional governments; and she was a Fulbright scholar at New York University Tisch School of the Arts. Notably, she holds the distinct honor of being the first Japanese woman to win a gold medal at the International Mathematical Olympiad. She is also mother to an 18-year-old girl.

About Clé de Peau Beauté

Clé de Peau Beauté, the global luxury brand from Shiseido Co Ltd, was founded in 1982 as the ultimate expression of elegance and science. Clé de Peau Beauté means the key to skin's beauty. The philosophy of the brand is to unlock the power of radiance by harnessing makeup technologies and advanced skincare from around the world. Forever guided by an exquisite aesthetic sensibility and intelligence, Clé de Peau Beauté has instilled its products with modernity, enchantment, and dynamism to emerge as an industry leader in delivering radiance so remarkable, it emanates from within. Available in 26 countries and regions worldwide.

