Faith In Young Champions: Hisense Partners with UEFA Foundation to Bring the Beautiful Game to Hospitalized Children

QINGDAO, China, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the EURO 2024 tournament, the global home appliance and consumer electronics brand Hisense and the UEFA Foundation jointly launched "Faith In Young Champions," a public welfare initiative. Innovative robots powered by Hisense enabled hospitalized children from 22 countries to virtually connect with 23 EURO 2024 matches, fulfilling their dreams of attending the event despite physical limitations.

Faith In Young Champions Mini Documentary Faith In Young Champions Welfare Initiative

During these periods, children can employ the robot to gain entry into exclusive areas, such as the warm-up zone, locker room or VIP section, directing interaction with their beloved players or teams, so that every football-loving soul can express the purest passion of live football in this way.

As part of its commitment to improving the lives of children, Hisense wants to leverage user-centric technology and social responsibility worldwide. For this remarkable occasion, Hisense supported state-of-the-art commercial products like interactive displays to a hospital in South Africa, and the children had the enriching opportunity to learn how this technology works through interactive activities with the help of volunteers. Also, hospital can use that in their daily office, meeting or discussion, making their working processes more electronic and convenient.

"We gladly accept the digital board and it will go a very long way to share ideas and brain storm with the directors, doctors and management teams of the hospital, this digital version will make life so much easier." According to the manager of hospital.

UEFA Foundation was founded in 2015 as a charitable organization governed under Swiss law, with a long-standing philosophy that aligns with the concepts of youth care and social responsibility of Hisense. During the EURO 2024 tournaments, fans also noticed "BECAUSE EVERY CHILD IS A CHAMPION" slogan on the LED board at the pitch side, which perfectly coincides with the "Faith In Young Champions" proposal called upon by Hisense this year, also making the collaboration more possible.

Carine Nkoue, General Secretary of the UEFA Foundation, said, "Football is not only the number one sport in the world but is also a great platform to create solidarity projects for those in need. I would like to encourage all of you to join the activities of the UEFA Foundation for children and become a supporter of this global initiative. With Hisense's support and the solidarity of the European football family, we can achieve even more."

Engaging in charitable endeavors and fulfilling corporate social responsibility has long been a cornerstone of Hisense's corporate culture. The company has proactively allocated resources towards public welfare initiatives with the concept of helping everyone enjoy every moment of life with user-centric technology.

Thanks to its global presence in the diversity industries, Hisense is empowered to take on a broad range of social responsibilities to enhance healthcare and education standards worldwide. Hisense exports ultrasound and other equipment to over 20 countries in Asia, Central and Eastern Africa, and Europe to meet a diverse range of those in needs. Hisense's commercial display products have also gained market traction in over 40 countries, including Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific region.

For many years, Hisense has actively participated in public welfare activities initiated by world-class sports events. The collaboration this time is a spiritual inspiration to upgrade the CSR campaign from product sponsorship to beyond time and space.

Looking ahead, Hisense and UEFA Foundation will keep working to advance their philanthropic efforts and provide greater benefits to various regions around the world by leveraging their respective resources.

