HANGZHOU, China, July 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision announced that its DeepinView network camera series (iDS-2CD7x) has successfully obtained the EUCC (The European Cybersecurity Scheme on Common Criteria) certification. This milestone marks the world's first product in the CCTV camera category to achieve this prestigious certification, highlighting Hikvision's commitment to robust product security and compliant digital governance.

Hikvision Earns Industry-First EUCC Certification for Network Cameras

The certification was issued by TrustCB B.V., an independent certification body authorized by the Dutch Authority for Digital Infrastructure (RDI). The comprehensive security evaluation was performed by Bureau Veritas Cybersecurity Europe, a globally recognized third-party testing laboratory. Conducted in compliance with ISO/IEC 15408 (Common Criteria) and CEM:2022 R1 standards, the certified iDS-2CD7x series meets the EUCC "Substantial" assurance level, aligned with Evaluation Assurance Level 3 (EAL3) augmented with ALC_FLR.2 (Flaw Remediation) requirements.

Navigating a Harmonized European Cybersecurity Landscape

As a newly adopted, highly authoritative product cybersecurity framework in Europe, the EUCC is built on internationally recognized Common Criteria (CC) standards. It utilizes rigorous, independent testing and auditing to systematically verify a product's security capabilities, development processes, and vulnerability management.

With the European Union actively strengthening digital product safety requirements—such as the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) introducing lifetime security demands for "products with digital elements", and the NIS2 Directive imposing stricter cyber duties on critical sectors—the EUCC serves as a trusted benchmark. It provides manufacturers and end-users with unified, reliable proof of compliance, offering an essential reference for sectors with high security requirements like government, critical infrastructure, energy, and transportation.

A Structured Approach to "Security-by-Design"

In today's interconnected digital landscape, cybersecurity has transitioned from a supporting feature to a fundamental pillar of trust. Achieving the world's first EUCC certification in the camera category reflects Hikvision's structured "Security-by-Design" approach. By integrating rigorous security principles into every phase of the product lifecycle—from conceptualization and R&D to testing, delivery, and ongoing maintenance—the company ensures that device security is proactively managed from the ground up.

This certification specifically validates the iDS-2CD7x series' robust security controls in key areas, including identity authentication, access control, secure communications, security auditing, and vulnerability management. By establishing this new benchmark, the company provides a new reference for cybersecurity compliance across the industry, while further bolstering global customer confidence in Hikvision's products and solutions.

To learn more about Hikvision's cybersecurity efforts, please visit this link.

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