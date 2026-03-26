Powering global maritime decarbonization, Shanghai Electric delivers first large-scale biomethanol bunkering for international shipping

SHANGHAI, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Biomethanol from Shanghai Electric's Taonan project has been successfully bunkered onto the container vessel CMA CGM OSMIUM at Shanghai's Yangshan Port this month. The operation marks the first large-scale adoption of Chinese biomethanol by a global shipping leader, underscoring Shanghai Electric's expanding of its presence in green hydrogen and next-generation fuel technologies.

Shanghai Electric completes its first large-scale biomethanol bunkering for CMA CGM OSMIUM at Shanghai’s Yangshan Port.

Coordinated by Shanghai International Port Group from March 5 to 6, the bunkering operation was completed through a simultaneous loading and bunkering model that enables efficient coordination between cargo handling and fuel supply.

The recipient vessel, a next‑generation methanol‑dual‑fuel container ship owned by the CMA CGM Group, was fueled with biomethanol produced by Shanghai Electric, validating the company's fully integrated supply chain model spanning biomethanol production, land‑sea intermodal logistics, and port‑side bunkering.

Shanghai Electric's Taonan project is China's first large-scale commercial biomethanol facility. Located in western Jilin Province, it leverages the region's abundant wind, solar, and biomass resources. The initiative integrates proprietary technologies, including oxygen‑blown pressurized biomass gasification, flexible wind‑powered hydrogen production, and CO₂‑rich syngas‑to‑methanol synthesis, to create a fully integrated biomethanol production system.

Compared with conventional coal‑based methanol, biomethanol delivers a significant reduction in full‑life‑cycle carbon emissions, offering concrete progress toward maritime decarbonization goals. It provides the global shipping industry with a reliable green fuel option, supporting the transition to low‑ and zero‑carbon operations.

This integrated "green power–green hydrogen–green methanol" system addresses local renewable energy consumption and biomass utilization, while offering the shipping industry a stable, efficient, and sustainable low‑carbon fuel. Following systematic optimization, the Taonan facility now operates continuously, producing biomethanol that meets international marine fuel standards and holds International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC EU). The initial phase has an annual output of 50,000 tons, with plans for further expansion.

"The successful bunkering marks a breakthrough for Shanghai Electric in the fields of green hydrogen and next‑generation fuels. Moving forward, Shanghai Electric will continue to deepen its R&D and industrial application of biomethanol technology, strengthening collaboration with global shipping and port operators. With independently developed core technologies and full‑chain solutions, we are committed to contributing solid momentum to the global energy transition and pursuing carbon neutrality in the maritime industry," a Shanghai Electric representative said.

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