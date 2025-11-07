AION UT Officially Launched in Macao, GAC Deeply Implements 'Macao ACTION' to Accelerate Ecological Globalization

MACAU, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From November 7th to 9th, The 15th China (Macau) International Automobile Expo (hereinafter referred to as "Macao Auto Show") was grandly held at The Venetian Macau Cotai Expo. As a local automobile enterprise in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, GAC brought six new energy vehicle models from its three product lines - GAC, AION, and HYPTEC - to the expo, fully demonstrating GAC's leading strength in the fields of new energy and intelligentization, strengthen the image of "Tech-Driven GAC, Advancing Global Reach with a Full-Chain Ecosystem". GAC continues to implement the 'Macao ACTION' localized action plan, and announced the official launch of the global premium compact car AION UT in Macao at the auto expo press conference.

Based on the "ONE GAC 2.0" international strategy, GAC used this Macau Auto Expo to demonstrate its determination to strengthen localized actions to the world. It continues to implement 'Macao ACTION', adhering to the concept of "In Macao, For Macao, Integrated into Macao, Serving Macao, and Contributing to Macao", and deeply cultivate the Macao market. Through comprehensive layout in products, channels, services, energy systems, and travel ecology, GAC will adhere to long-termism and win-win cooperation, and take the model of whole-industry-chain ecological globalization. Focusing on the needs of Macao consumers, it will inject new impetus into Macao's green travel and create more value for Macao's high-quality mobile travel.

The AION UT, positioned as the "New-era super ICON of fashion and intelligence," has officially launched in Macao. This intelligent life vehicle built for the global market features a fashionable design, spacious space, leading intelligentization, and super-strong safety quality, bringing exceptional value to Macao consumers. At the expo site, AION UT attracted many visitors to stop and experience it. Visitors spoke highly of the car's Milan-style fashionable large hatchback design and the comfortable riding space comparable to that of luxury sedans, and believed that the rich technological configurations such as intelligent voice interaction and L2-level advanced driver assistance system exceeded expectations. Macao's professional automobile media stated that the AION UT performs outstandingly in terms of design, space performance, and intelligentization, which is in line with Macao's road environment and local consumers' demand for high-quality pure electric compact cars, and is expected to achieve a good market response.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2816913/1.jpg