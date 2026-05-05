Blueprint for a Lifetime: Hill's 'World of the Kitten' Report Supports Veterinary Teams & Pet Parents in Navigating the Critical First Year

Groundbreaking report highlights kittenhood as a critical one-year developmental window, showcasing new research on gut health, proactive veterinary care and shelter support.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As a global leader in science-led nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition (Hill's), is continuing to set a new standard for feline health with the release of its first 'World of the Kitten Report." Building upon Hill's 'World of the Cat Report,' this report is a comprehensive, evidence-based guide that delivers expert insights into optimal kitten growth, nutrition, socialization, and veterinary care, ensuring healthier, happier feline companions across the globe.

2026 Hill's Pet Nutrition World of the Kitten Report

Authored by Hill's feline specialist Lisa Restine, DVM, DABVP (Feline), and supported with content by International Cat Care (iCatCare) and the Hill's Cat Advisory Team (C.A.T.) a global collective of feline specialists, behaviorists and nutritionists, this pivotal report clearly identifies the best practices in kitten care, offering invaluable information for pet parents, veterinary professionals, caregivers, and animal welfare organizations dedicated to laying a foundation for lifelong health for young felines worldwide.

"This report shifts the focus from reactive treatment to a proactive, evidence-based foundation," said Restine. "By understanding the unique nutritional and biological needs of the first year, we can fundamentally transform feline health outcomes."

By designating these full twelve months as a critical pediatric period, Hill's encourages a shift in focus beyond initial vaccinations to ensure kittens' unique physical and emotional developmental needs are met, aligning to with the iCatCare, American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) and the Feline Veterinary Medical Association (FelineVMA) guidelines.

Other Key Report Highlights:

Key Nutritional Standards: The report underscores that feline pediatric nutrition is a sophisticated science, requiring a precise balance of protein and fat, essential fatty acids such as DHA, and optimized mineral ratios to serve as the foundational building blocks for a kitten's rapid first-year development.

The report underscores that feline pediatric nutrition is a sophisticated science, requiring a precise balance of protein and fat, essential fatty acids such as DHA, and optimized mineral ratios to serve as the foundational building blocks for a kitten's rapid first-year development. Microbiome Innovation: The report showcases the impact of Hill's ActivBiome+ technology, a prebiotic blend that supports a healthy gut environment essential for a kitten's developing immune system.

The report showcases the impact of Hill's ActivBiome+ technology, a prebiotic blend that supports a healthy gut environment essential for a kitten's developing immune system. Updated Care Standards: To improve lifelong immunity, the report aligns with global experts in recommending a 26-week (six-month) vaccination booster to replace the traditional one-year booster.

To improve lifelong immunity, the report aligns with global experts in recommending a 26-week (six-month) vaccination booster to replace the traditional one-year booster. The "Fix by Five" Initiative: The report shares that spaying or neutering kittens by five months reduces mammary cancer risk by 91% and helps combat shelter overpopulation.

The report shares that spaying or neutering kittens by five months reduces mammary cancer risk by 91% and helps combat shelter overpopulation. Shelter Impact: Addressing the challenges of "Kitten Season," the report notes that robust foster programs can achieve neonatal save rates as high as 95%.

The full "World of the Kitten Report 2026" is available at hillsvet.com/felinehealth. Veterinary professionals can access related RACE-approved feline training at the Hill's Veterinary Academy.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago, Hill's Pet Nutrition has been committed to providing pets with the best nutrition through extensive research and a scientific understanding of their specific needs. Their team of 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists, and food scientists constantly strive to develop innovative solutions for pet health. Hill's offers a full line of products, including their Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition and Science Diet wellness products, which are available at veterinary clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about their products and nutritional philosophy, please visit HillsPet.com.

Melissa Chesnut

Global Corporate Communications Director

[email protected]

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