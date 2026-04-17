Breaking the Sourcing Ceiling: APES 2026 Shanghai Unlocks Unfiltered Access to China's Premier Auto Parts Factories

SHANGHAI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- APES 2026 (Auto Parts Expo Shanghai) is poised to redefine the landscape of the automotive aftermarket, announcing its upcoming edition at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC Shanghai) from August 5–7, 2026. As the industry pivots toward a more resilient and integrated future, this premier event stands as a testament to the technological passion and ingenuity shaping modern mobility.

As a strategic hub for the global automotive community, APES 2026 will encompass 60,000 sqm of exhibition space dedicated to the technological passion driving modern mobility. With over 2,000 premier manufacturers under one roof, the expo cultivates a dynamic ecosystem where global distributors and wholesalers can engage directly with the architects of the automotive future. It is here, at the heart of the industry, that meaningful dialogue begins and strategic alliances are forged.

APES 2026 creates a direct connection between global buyers and the source of production, streamlining the supply chain to unlock cost advantages and enhance profitability. With comprehensive coverage spanning the full ICE and NEV ecosystem, the event showcases everything from traditional engine, suspension, and electrical systems to cutting-edge NEV "Three-Electric" systems—battery, motor, and electronic control—as well as smart connectivity solutions.

The expo will bring together two strategic sourcing pillars: a concentrated showcase of China's premier industrial clusters—Taizhou for molds and plastics, Wenzhou for electronics, Qinghe for filters, Yuhuan for chassis and valves, Ruian for braking systems, Shiyan for commercial vehicles, and Changzhou for lighting and body parts, alongside a dedicated zone for maintenance and wear parts, featuring high-demand essentials such as filters, oils, brake pads, and tires.

Scheduled for August 2026, APES 2026 brings together global buyers and premier suppliers to strengthen supply chains and capture emerging opportunities ahead of the peak sales season. Pre-registered professional buyers are eligible for an exclusive host of hospitality benefits—including complimentary accommodation, factory tours, airport shuttle services, and special gifts for early registrants—designed to elevate the sourcing experience. Register now HERE and join thousands of industry leaders in Shanghai to optimize your supply chain for 2026 and beyond.

More details are available at Homepage.

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