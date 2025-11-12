Chairman of Linglong Tire Wang Feng Delivered a Speech during COP30

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 10, at the side event "Ecological Civilization and Beautiful China Practices" held in the China Pavilion during the COP30 in Belém, Brazil, China presented its achievements in ecological civilization to the international community. As a representative of China's industrial green transition, Wang Feng, Chairman of Linglong Tire, was invited to deliver a keynote speech, sharing the company's practices and commitments in low-carbon development. Linglong pledged to achieve carbon peak by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050, a decade ahead of the global timeline set by the Paris Agreement.

Linglong has established a clear carbon neutrality implementation pathway, systematically advancing emission reductions through energy utilization, sustainable tire R&D, and supply chain management. It aims to reduce carbon emissions by 52.07% by 2035 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. The company promotes green transformation through five key dimensions: new materials, technologies, processes, equipment, and energy. For instance, it launched the world's first tire with 79% sustainable materials, which meets the highest EU performance standards. Linglong plans to increase this ratio to 85% by 2028 and achieve 100% sustainable material use by 2040. Innovations include using bio-based materials such as rice husk ash silica and corn-based itaconate rubber to replace traditional petroleum-based raw materials, some of which can reduce carbon emissions by 35%.

Technologically, Linglong's new energy tire SPORT MASTER e incorporates award-winning core technologies like BPT steady-state pressure to optimize ground pressure distribution.

Linglong is also committed to building a green ecosystem across the entire industrial chain. As the first tire manufacturer in mainland China to join the GPSNR, it actively promotes supply chain transparency and compliance. Through FSC-certified sustainable natural rubber projects, Linglong extends environmental responsibility to the raw material stage, ensuring sustainable management from forests to tires. In terms of resource recycling, the company operates reclaimed rubber workshops and promotes the use of liquid reclaimed rubber and pyrolysis carbon black, effectively addressing the environmental pressure of waste tires and establishing a closed-loop resource cycle.

Wang Feng emphasized that Linglong's dual-carbon roadmap is not only a commitment to environmental protection but also a revolution in production efficiency and value. The company will continue to innovate to provide global users with high-quality green tire solutions. Linglong is willing to collaborate with all parties to build a clean and beautiful world through practical actions.

