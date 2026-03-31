Coway Holds 37th Annual General Meeting

Shareholders approve all board-proposed agenda items

Cumulative voting, electronic general meetings and the revision of the quarterly dividend record date so as to enhance shareholder rights were introduced

SEOUL, South Korea, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coway Co., Ltd., the "Best Life Solution Company," has announced that it today held its 37th Annual General Meeting (AGM) at its Yugu office in Gongju City, Chungcheongnam Province, South Korea.

Jangwon Seo, CEO of Coway, speaks at Coway’s 37th Annual General Meeting

This year's AGM saw shareholders approve all agenda items as proposed by the Board of Directors. Key agenda items included the ratifying of financial statements, consolidated financial statements and statements of the appropriation of retained earnings; partial amendments to the Articles of Incorporation; the appointment of directors; the appointment of outside directors to serve as Audit Committee members; and approval of the director remuneration limit.

During the meeting, Junhyuk Bang, Jangwon Seo and Soontae Kim were reappointed as inside directors. Simun Jeon was newly appointed as an outside director, while Catherine Heyjung Sonu and Heesun Chung were newly appointed as outside directors to serve as Audit Committee members.

Shareholders also approved the Amendments to Coway's Articles of Incorporation during this year's AGM. Coway will be introducing a cumulative voting system as well as electronic general meetings. Furthermore, the company revised provisions to allow the record date for quarterly dividends to be set after the dividend resolution date.

Meanwhile, shareholder proposals that would see the Audit Committee be comprised entirely of outside directors and that would appoint an outside director as Chair of the Board were not approved.

Jangwon Seo, CEO of Coway, said, "Coway will work to further strengthen communication with our shareholders, as well as to continue our efforts to achieve sustainable growth and enhance corporate value."

About Coway Co., Ltd.

Established in Korea in 1989, Coway, the "Best Life Solution Company," is a leading home environment appliances company making people's lives healthy and comfortable with innovative home appliances such as water purifiers, air purifiers, bidets, and mattresses. BEREX, the company's sleep & wellness brand, aims to improve the quality of life through cutting-edge mattresses and massage chairs. Since being founded, Coway has become a leader in the home environment appliances industry, with intensive research, engineering, development, and customer service. The company has proven dedication to innovation with award-winning products, home health expertise, unrivaled market share, customer satisfaction, and brand recognition. Coway continues to innovate by diversifying product lines and accelerating overseas business in Malaysia, the USA, Thailand, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Europe, based on the business success in Korea. In 2025, the company launched Coway Life Solution, a premium elder care platform offering personalized care solutions tailored to different life stages. For more information, please visit http://www.coway.com/ or http://newsroom.coway.com.

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