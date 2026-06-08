Energy Density Up 25%, Site Footprint Down 20%

BOHOT, Bulgaria and MUNICH, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CRRC Zhuzhou Institute will debut its 6.X Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System at The Smarter E Europe 2026, June 23-25 at Messe München, Booths B2.540 and B2.640 in Hall B2. The launch is backed by the company's 200 MWh Bohot BESS project in Bulgaria, which reached full grid connection in April 2026.

Energy Density Up 25%, Site Footprint Down 20%，CRRC Zhuzhou Institute to Showcase 6.X Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System at The Smarter E Europe 2026 Speed Speed

As of May 2026, CRRC Zhuzhou Institute's energy-storage business spanned over 25 countries and regions. At the show, the company will highlight technical upgrades in its latest storage products and its delivery record across European projects.

New Product Debut: The 6.X Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System

The 6.X system delivers three key technical advances:

Enhanced Space Utilization: Energy density increases by 25% and site footprint is reduced by over 20%, addressing land constraints and planning approval challenges across European markets.

Optimized Thermal Performance: A top-discharge heat-dissipation design with temperature-adaptive control cuts thermal-management energy consumption by over 10%, improving overall system efficiency.

Full-Scenario Coverage: The integrated solution supports utility generation, grid-side and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications, enabling asset owners to maximize returns across diverse deployment contexts.

Safety Validation at Scale

CRRC Zhuzhou Institute published safety results from large-scale fire testing and six-tier extreme-safety validation under UL 9540A:2026 and NFPA 855:2026, two internationally recognized standards for battery storage systems.

Validated Delivery: The 200 MWh Bohot BESS Project

On April 3, 2026, the Bohot project reached full-capacity grid connection, meeting Europe's stringent interconnection requirements. The project uses a modular architecture of DC battery cabins, integrated AC cabins and PCS units, paired with a 33 kV grid-interconnection system. Now operating stably, it has earned recognition from local partners and regulators, laying groundwork for deeper European engagement.

Building Beyond the Grid

CRRC Zhuzhou Institute prioritizes local hiring, skills training and local procurement to strengthen domestic supply chains. Across all project lifecycles, the company applies ecological-protection measures and environmental-impact assessments, covering energy efficiency, carbon reduction and biodiversity protection. Its adherence to host-country regulations and international standards has built trust with governments and regulators worldwide.

Also on Display: "Chixiao" 460 kW PV Inverter

CRRC Zhuzhou Institute will also showcase its "Chixiao" 460 kW PV inverter. Inheriting high-speed-rail-grade design standards, the inverter raises rated power to 460 kW (506 kW max) and improves power density by 28% versus the previous generation. It also adopts a new generation of silicon-carbide (SiC) devices for the first time, lowering system costs for large-scale ground-mounted power plants.

Visitors are invited to Booths B2.540 and B2.640 in Hall B2 to explore new opportunities in Europe's clean-energy market.

Learn more about CRRC Zhuzhou Institute, please visit https://www.crrcgc.cc/zsen/

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