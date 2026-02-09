MUSCAT, Sultanate of Oman, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dar Global, the London-listed luxury real estate developer, has unveiled Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Oman at its landmark AIDA development. The project marks a significant addition to Oman's fast-growing tourism sector, redefining luxury family travel while presenting a distinctive investment opportunity within one of the Sultanate's most ambitious destinations.

DAR GLOBAL DEBUTS NICKELODEON HOTELS & RESORTS OMAN IN AIDA, THE ICONIC BRAND OF FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT

Located 130 metres above sea level within AIDA's clifftop community, the resort blends high-end hospitality with immersive, family-focused entertainment. The Nickelodeon Hotel will feature 120 keys, comprising furnished themed luxury suites and family-oriented rooms ranging from one-bedroom units to expansive three-bedroom residences, each designed with bold character and playful detailing inspired by Nickelodeon's globally recognised brands.

Guests and residents will enjoy access to Aqua Nick, a signature waterpark with slides and splash zones, alongside themed dining concepts, Club Nick—the hotel's dedicated kids-only clubhouse—and a programme of live entertainment including interactive game shows, character appearances and Nickelodeon's iconic slime experiences.

For investors, the project offers full title ownership within a globally recognised branded family hospitality concept, designed to drive strong demand, long-term appeal and attractive returns.

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Oman forms part of the wider AIDA masterplan, a joint venture between Dar Global and Omran Group, Oman's leading tourism development entity. Spanning 3.5 million square metres, AIDA integrates luxury golf, residential and hospitality offerings, including mansions, limited-edition villas and premium apartments, reinforcing Oman's positioning as a destination for high-quality living, tourism and investment.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, said: "AIDA is a milestone project that elevates Oman's luxury real estate landscape and supports long-term economic growth. The introduction of Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Oman reflects our commitment to delivering distinctive destinations and compelling investment opportunities aligned with global demand."

Marie Marks, Senior Vice President, Global Experiences, Paramount, added: "Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Oman will offer families and fans an unforgettable destination, combining world-class entertainment with thoughtfully designed accommodation that creates lasting memories."

Aligned with Oman Vision 2040, the development supports national objectives to expand tourism and diversify GDP. With the first phase of AIDA, including core infrastructure, scheduled for completion by 2027, early investors stand to benefit from entry into a rapidly emerging luxury destination supported by Dar Global's proven track record in branded residential and hospitality developments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2889873/Dar_Global.jpg