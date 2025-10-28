e& continues strong growth in Q3 2025 with consolidated revenues up 29.2% to AED 18.6 billion

Consolidated revenues reached AED 53.5 billion for the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 25.3 per cent YoY

Consolidated net profit for the first nine months of 2025 reached at AED 11.8 billion, up 39.7 per cent compared to the same period last year

Group subscriber base reached 202.2 million

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- e& today announced its Q3 2025 consolidated financial results, reporting consolidated revenue of AED 18.6 billion, growing 29.2 per cent year-over-year (YoY), while consolidated revenues for the first nine months of 2025 recorded AED 53.5 billion, up 25.3 per cent YoY, reflecting the Group's resilient business model and its ability to build on record-breaking first-half results.

The group maintained its strong growth trajectory across its business verticals, with consolidated net profit in Q3 reaching AED 3.0 billion, while consolidated net profit for the first nine months of 2025 recorded AED 11.8 billion, a 39.7 per cent YoY increase.

In Q3, EBITDA rose by 29.2 per cent YoY, reaching AED 8.4 billion with a margin of 45.0 per cent. For the first nine months of 2025, EBITDA reached AED 23.8 billion, a growth of 22.3 per cent YoY, with a margin of 44.4 per cent.

e&'s total subscriber base reached 202.2 million in Q3 2025, representing a 14.0 per cent YoY growth. In the UAE, the number of subscribers reached 15.7 million, up 6.9 per cent YoY, driven by strong demand for advanced digital services and intelligent connectivity solutions.

Financial Highlights



Q3 2024 Q3 2025 %Change 9M 2024 9M 2025 %Change Consolidated Revenues AED 14.4 bn AED 18.6 bn 29.2 % AED 42.7 bn AED 53.5 bn 25.3 % Consolidated Net Profit AED 3.0 bn AED 3.0 bn 0.8 % AED 8.5 bn AED 11.8 bn 39.7 % EBITDA AED 6.5 bn AED 8.4 bn 29.2 % AED 19.4 bn AED 23.8 bn 22.3 % Earnings per Share AED 0.34 AED 0.34 0.8 % AED 0.97 AED 1.36 39.7 % Total Group Subscribers 177.3 million 202.2 million 14.0 % 177.3 million 202.2 million 14.0 % e& UAE Subscribers 14.7 million 15.7 million 6.9 % 14.7 million 15.7 million 6.9 %

During the third quarter, e& delivered strong performance across all verticals, reinforcing its position as a global technology group. The period saw strong operational execution, landmark partnerships, and several first-in-market achievements that further strengthened e&'s foundation for long-term value creation. Following the close of the quarter, e& extended this momentum into GITEX Global 2025, unveiling new milestones that demonstrate the depth and direction of e&'s AI, cloud, and connectivity strategy.

Hatem Dowidar, Group Chief Executive Officer of e&, said: "Our strong performance in the third quarter builds on the momentum of the first half, with consolidated revenue growth of 29.2 per cent YoY to AED 18.6 billion during the quarter. This growth in revenues was carried through to our EBITDA, rising by 29.2 per cent YoY, reaching AED 8.4 billion with a margin of 45 per cent, reflecting the pace and progress of our transformation journey into a global technology group with a strong impact, powering economies, empowering people, and advancing digital progress across the communities we serve."

He added: "Across our verticals, we are delivering strong growth while investing in next-generation digital infrastructure, AI capabilities, and partnerships. This is the outcome of a deliberate strategy to build long-term advantages through talent, capabilities, and infrastructure that creates lasting value for our customers and shareholders. This quarter's results also reinforced e&'s role as a national and regional growth engine, advancing the UAE's digital leadership and expanding our global reach. From launching the region's first 5.5G network to empowering new Emirati talent, we strengthened both our competitiveness and our contribution to the UAE's knowledge-based economy. We also deepened regional connectivity and intelligent infrastructure by extending advanced sovereign cloud and AI capabilities and forging new cross-regional and international alliances and partnerships."

Dowidar concluded: "Approaching its 50-year milestone, e& is building the next decade now—strengthening the UAE's digital backbone and backing high-impact innovation with trusted, inclusive, locally anchored technologies—to deliver sustainable value well beyond our Golden Jubilee."

