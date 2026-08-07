FAMILIARITÉ: A Poetic Convergence of Cinema and Literature

DJI and Cannes-honored Icon Isabelle Reunite Two Women's Voices Across Centuries — Shot Entirely on the Osmo Pocket 4P

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, unveiled FAMILIARITÉ, an original short video starring and creatively directed by Isabelle Huppert, and shot in its entirety on the DJI Osmo Pocket 4P. More than a technology showcase, the video is a meditation on literature, memory, and the quiet familiarity that connects women across time and culture — and a demonstration of how a camera that fits in the palm of a hand can now carry the full weight of cinematic storytelling.

When Two Uncompromising Visions Meet

FAMILIARITÉ | Isabelle Huppert × DJI Osmo Pocket 4P

It all began with Isabelle Huppert and DJI's shared vision together: an uncompromising devotion to the image — to what can be seen, felt, and left unsaid on screen.

Across a career spanning more than 120 films, multiple Best Actress honors at Cannes and Venice, a Golden Globe, and an Academy Award nomination, Isabelle Huppert has become synonymous with what she conveys without words — the wordless gaze, the restrained micro-expression, emotion delivered through the subtlest of means. DJI has spent its history pursuing a parallel goal from the engineering side: to capture the finest nuance of light and motion in ever more capable, ever more unobtrusive tools.

In FAMILIARITÉ, those two pursuits came together. Stepping behind the camera, Isabelle Huppert shaped not only her performance but the video's visual language — and chose the Osmo Pocket 4P as the instrument to realize it. Discreet and lightweight, the camera all but disappeared on set, letting her work in her most relaxed, unguarded state and giving the production a creative freedom that heavier, more imposing rigs rarely allow.

For Isabelle Huppert, encountering the camera for the first time was a discovery in itself. "It's the first time I've discovered such a tiny camera — truly quite extraordinary," she recalls. "It's almost invisible, and yet it reproduces an image of extraordinary sharpness and precision. Above all, it conveys so well the emotion of a face, and what was happening between us, between my partner and me." Far from feeling like an intimidating machine, she notes, it never altered her craft — it remained, simply, a camera. In FAMILIARITÉ, technology does not command the performance; it liberates it.

Two Voices, One Familiar Echo

FAMILIARITÉ takes its form not from plot, but from poetry. It is a conversation across time between two women who never met, yet each turned a life into the written word.

George Sand (1804–1876) claimed her voice in 19th-century France by writing under a man's name — a defiance that Isabelle Huppert honors in the video by wearing a man's tailored suit. Centuries earlier and a world away, the Song-dynasty poet Li Qingzhao (1084–c.1155) resisted the upheavals of her age through the enduring force of her verse. Both women transformed the pain of a life into language that outlived them.

FAMILIARITÉ draws these two souls together in light and shadow. George Sand's "À Aurore" runs through the video like a thread, and the encounter culminates in a single, wordless exchange between Isabelle and a young Chinese girl — an echo of familiarity that crosses both time and culture. Shot amid the shifting sunlight, tree shadows, and water surfaces of a traditional Chinese garden, the video preserves a poetic, almost extraordinary atmosphere in perfect connection with George Sand's verse. This is not merely a "meeting." It is a visual narrative about women, expression, and freedom.

A Cinematic Language, Built Entirely in the Palm of a Hand

The video's artistic ambition is realized through a deliberate cinematographic language made possible by the Osmo Pocket 4P — its dual lenses becoming the video's own way of seeing. Again and again, the production found that scenes conceived on the page could be captured precisely because the camera was small enough to go where a full-size cinema rig could not.

A conversation on the water. One of the video's most intimate exchanges unfolds between Isabelle and her co-star aboard a small rowboat drifting across the garden's pond. Fitting a traditional cinema camera and its crew into so confined and unsteady a space would have been impossible without breaking the moment. The Osmo Pocket 4P, by contrast, sat naturally within the boat, keeping the two performers close and the frame alive with the gentle motion of the water.

Fluidity, carried by hand. Much of the video lives in continuous, moving shots — drifting past figures, tree shadows, bookshelves and door frames, so that every transition becomes a quiet, deliberate gesture. A large share of these were captured handheld by the DP. Thanks to the camera's pocketable size and 3-axis mechanical stabilization, the operator could move freely and reset between setups in seconds, keeping takes smooth and lifting the pace of the shoot considerably.

Wide latitude for high-contrast light. The garden setting is full of extreme contrast — bright highlights beside deep, layered shadows, on both the scenery and the human face. With D-Log2 and 17 stops of dynamic range, the Osmo Pocket 4P preserved the full gradation of that light, giving the colorist ample latitude in post and making even the most demanding lighting worry-free.

A portrait lens for the face. To draw the eye toward Isabelle Huppert's most delicate expressions, the production turned to the 60mm telephoto — a natural portrait focal length that renders skin cleanly and true, without the distortion of a wide lens, compressing space so that the faintest shift of expression reads with clarity. Wider perspectives (15mm / 20mm) place each character within her space, so that every movement becomes a shift in time and dimension.

Bound together by that stabilization and range of focal lengths, these perspectives flow as one unbroken motion — and in its remarkably discreet, pocketable form, the Osmo Pocket 4P let the production work closely and intimately with its lead, capturing performance-driven storytelling once reserved for large crews and heavy equipment.

It reaffirms DJI's mission: to place uncompromising imaging power in the hands of every storyteller — and to prove that the size of a camera need never limit the scale of a story.

Bringing the Video to a Global Audience

FAMILIARITÉ has been released across DJI's official channels accompanied by behind-the-scenes material and creator-focused content exploring both Isabelle Huppert's artistry and the creative potential of the Osmo Pocket 4P. You can find the video here.

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

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