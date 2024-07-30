FURNITURE CHINA 2024: From 10-13 September, Setting an Industry Benchmark, "UP" is Just in Time!

SHANGHAI, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jointly organized by the CNFA and Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets, the 29th China International Furniture Expo (Furniture China 2024) will feature the theme "UP" is Just in Time! that focusing on global bulk trade, facilitate domestic and international market circulation, cultivate new industry productivity, and unleash new momentum in global home trade.

Event Highlights

Furniture China 2024

Enhanced Exhibition Curation

[ Furniture China (SNIEC) ]: The 2024 event will be even bigger and higher level than last editions, attract 200,000 professionals from 160 countries and regions to Shanghai Pudong, covering 350,000 square meters and showcasing home furniture innovations, highlighting China's strength.

[ FMC China (FMC) & FMC Premium China (FMP) ]: Featuring over 800 leading companies with advanced materials and high-precision manufacturing techniques and focus on sustainable innovation with exhibits from top Chinese and international brands. The events will also promote eco-friendly innovation and advancing from "manufacturing" to "intelligent manufacturing."

[ Maison Shanghai (SWEECC) ]: Integrated B2P2C exhibition showcasing modern lifestyles and new home retail trends. Providing an immersive experience for global buyers and younger generations with wide range of lifestyle brands in home decor, lighting, design furnishings, and more. This year's newly curated Maison Buyer Festival and New Retail Home Show will assist designers in opening buyer projects.

[ DTS ]: Using multi-terminal platforms (PC, APP), it links with international buyers and selected qualified suppliers, enhances furniture sourcing capabilities, boosts efficiency, and promote worldwide furniture trade. Through the APP (namely DTS FurnitureChina), buyer users can plan, explore, and interact their visit with ease before and after the exhibition such as browse exhibitors and products, and more.

: A nighttime mode opening past , warmly welcomes exhibitors and global cross-border traders. This initiative creates a relaxed social atmosphere for exploring new resources, networking, and business prospects. Additionally, a special area for invited overseas buyers offers unique Chinese cultural experiences and social spaces. Professional Activities & Forums

The exhibition will be hosting diverse events onsite to discuss hot industry topics, break information barriers, and grasp market and industry trends.

Looking Forward to Your Visit

Enjoy easier entry to China with eligible visa-free and 72/144 hours transit policies. Register to attend the upcoming Furniture China and Maison Shanghai, from September 10-13, in Pudong, Shanghai!

Event Website: www.furniture-china.cn | www.maison-shanghai.cn

B2B Portal: dts.jiagle.com

