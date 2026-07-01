FxPro Eliminates Spread on Cryptos & Indices

LONDON, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FxPro, the #1 global broker, has announced a massive overhaul of its trading conditions, completely eliminating spreads on major cryptocurrency and index CFDs.

By driving spreads down to absolute zero on Bitcoin, Ethereum and more, FxPro is delivering institutional-grade pricing to the retail market, setting a new benchmark for competitive trading conditions. Crucially, these zero spreads are backed by deep liquidity, meaning traders can access them not just with minimum trade sizes but also when executing high-volume orders.

Zero Spreads on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dow & Nasdaq100

Zero Spreads on Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dow & Nasdaq100

Traders can now execute positions with no markup whatsoever, backed by a highly transparent, low-commission structure.

These changes establish FxPro as the most compelling broker for active traders seeking institutional-style pricing, powerful execution and high, flexible leverage.

"By bringing spreads down to zero on our flagship Raw+ account, we are directly responding to the trading community's demand for ultra-low-cost market access," said Jakub Soltys, Head of Execution at FxPro. "We are removing friction so traders can focus purely on market opportunity with institutional-style pricing."

Clients can access these newly optimised 0 spread conditions across multiple award-winning platforms, including MT4, MT5, and the 5-star rated FxPro App with the Raw+ account type, depending on their jurisdiction.

Huge Spread Reductions on Standard Accounts

Major spread reductions of nearly 80% have also been applied to FxPro Standard accounts, ensuring significantly improved pricing is accessible across all account tiers and jurisdictions.

About FxPro

FxPro is the world's #1 broker with over 145 awards and is trusted by millions of clients worldwide. For over two decades, the company has provided access to over 2,100 trading instruments across FX, stocks, futures, indices, metals, energy and more via its powerful platforms. Regulated across multiple jurisdictions, FxPro delivers ultra-fast execution, deep liquidity and a client-centric trading experience.

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