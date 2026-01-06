TAIPEI, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, unveils an expanded AI PC vision with a redesigned GiMATE Interface and a new generation of AI gaming laptops at CES 2026. Built for clearer navigation and faster decision-making, the updated GiMATE experience brings real-time system insights and intuitive, voice-driven control into one streamlined hub, advancing GIGABYTE's commitment to truly adaptive, user-centric AI computing across its laptop lineup.

GIGABYTE Expands Its AI PC Vision at CES 2026 with Smarter GiMATE and New Ultra-Thin AI Gaming Laptops

As GiMATE, GIGABYTE's exclusive AI agent for seamless hardware and software control, evolves, so does the ecosystem behind it, delivering smarter control for power, productivity, and creativity. The newly introduced AI Power Gear III enhances efficiency and flexibility with direct MUX switching between Discrete Mode and MSHybrid through GiMATE. It also brings smarter power behavior, the Auto Mode disables the GPU on battery to maximize runtime, the Optimus Mode delivers smoother, balanced performance, while the Eco Mode provides extreme power saving on AC power and battery. For creators and builders, GiMATE Creator expands its generative capabilities with the addition of Qwen-Image, supporting both English and Chinese prompts to bring powerful visual AI to users worldwide. Meanwhile, GiMATE Coder lowers the barrier to development by enabling natural-language code generation, correction, and optimization, making coding more accessible for beginners while accelerating iteration for experienced users.

Headlining this vision are three new models built to push performance further while staying remarkably thin. The AORUS MASTER 16 stands as GIGABYTE's flagship powerhouse, pairing AMD Ryzen™ 9 9955HX3D CPU with up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 5090 Laptop GPU in an ultra-thin 19mm chassis, 17% thinner than before. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series Laptop GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. The AORUS MASTER 16's WINDFORCE Infinity EX design combines vapor chamber cooling and an asymmetric Frost Fan, marking a breakthrough in thermal design. For creators and on-the-go users, the GIGABYTE AERO X16 is equipped with the AMD Ryzen™ AI 400 series processors for faster responsiveness, high efficiency, and significantly stronger on-device AI acceleration. Completing the lineup, the GIGABYTE GAMING A18 PRO balances a 20mm slim profile with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 5080 Laptop GPU, delivering stable performance tuned for gamers, creators, and new AI beginners.

