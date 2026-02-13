Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026: The Essential Factory-Direct Hub in Ho Chi Minh City for Your Asia Sourcing Journey

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by Global Sources, the Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam returns for its fourth edition on April 22–24, 2026 at the Saigon Exhibition & Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City. It is expected to welcome 12,000+ professional buyers from over 120 countries and feature over 500 verified manufacturers at 700+ booths.

A Strategic Factory-Direct Hub

Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026, an essential factory-direct hub for Asia sourcing, will take place from April 22–24, 2026 at the SECC in Ho Chi Minh City.

The show provides a diversified and scalable environment by combining 70% Vietnam-based manufacturers with 30% leading suppliers from mainland China, South Korea, India, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. Notably, this year's edition is set to be more expansive than ever with the inclusion of ASEAN Pavilions from Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, and Malaysia, ensuring a truly comprehensive regional sourcing experience.

Operating on a factory-direct model, the fair enables buyers to engage directly with factory owners and key decision-makers. This setup ensures 100% export-ready products, greater pricing transparency, faster customization, and the flexibility to scale long-term partnerships to meet evolving global retail demands.

The Must-Attend Expo for On-Trend & In-Demand Products

The show showcases an extensive range of high-demand product categories, helping buyers diversify sourcing and catch trends. Attendees can explore 40,000+ on-trend and export ready products across:

Fashion & Accessories: Fabric & Textile Supplies, Fashion Apparel, Fashion Accessories & Footwear, Activewear, and Bags & Luggage.

Fabric & Textile Supplies, Fashion Apparel, Fashion Accessories & Footwear, Activewear, and Bags & Luggage. Home & Gifts: Furniture & Home Décor, Household Supplies, Gifts & Stationery, Festival & Occasional Gifts, and Art & Craft Supplies.

Furniture & Home Décor, Household Supplies, Gifts & Stationery, Festival & Occasional Gifts, and Art & Craft Supplies. Electronics & Home Appliances: Computers & Laptops Accessories, Mobile Electronics, and Smart Living Electronics.

Computers & Laptops Accessories, Mobile Electronics, and Smart Living Electronics. NEW – Printing & Packaging: customized, retail-ready packaging concepts to elevate your brand.

Strong Industry Support & Streamlined Sourcing

GSFVN 2026 is reinforced by support from leading international chambers of commerce and business associations in Vietnam, including the Australian Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (AusCham), Spanish Chamber of Commerce (SCCV), Dutch Business Association Vietnam (DBAV), US–Vietnam Business Association (UVBA), Brazil Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BVC) and other prominent industry organizations.

For April sourcing trips, the show's 1-on-1 Business Matching Program offers a direct solution, enabling pre-scheduled meetings with factory owners to build high-potential partnerships. The event's strong reputation continues to attract VIP buyers such as MM Mega Market, Coppel, Birgma Asia, VHC Brands, Staple, Yoka Yo, Kohnan Vietnam, El Corte Inglés, Enchanté Accessories, Target, Walmart Sourcing, Sam's Club, Li & Fung, Adidas, ACFC, Maison Corporation, Kingfisher and more.

Be a part of Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2026 – connect with top suppliers, discover thousands of export-ready products, and gain a competitive edge in global sourcing.

For more information, please visit our website or contact us at [email protected].

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902918/PR_Banner__1.jpg