Havas CEO and Vivendi Chairman to Share Bold Vision for Human-AI Creativity in CES 2026 Keynote

Yannick Bolloré will address the advertising, entertainment, and content community at C Space, sharing his vision for a future where technology and human ingenuity converge to unlock new creative possibilities

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At a media event in New York City, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)® announced Yannick Bolloré, Havas CEO and Chairman, and Vivendi Chairman of the Supervisory Board, will take the stage at C Space®, the gathering place for the marketing community at CES®.

Yannick Bolloré, Havas CEO and Chairman, and Vivendi Chairman of the Supervisory Board Havas Logo

As consumer attention becomes increasingly fragmented, technology empowers marketers to target their audiences with greater precision. Havas will explore how combining cutting-edge AI with deep human understanding can transform data into meaning, driving speed, agility, personalization, scale, and measurability, while keeping human creativity at the core.

"Yannick is a visionary leader who understands the power of blending tech with human insight," said Gary Shapiro, CEO and Vice Chair, CTA. "We're thrilled to welcome him to the CES stage to share how tech is shaping the future of meaningful marketing."

Havas is one of the world's largest global communications networks, with nearly 23,000 employees in over 100 countries united by one mission: to make a meaningful difference to brands, businesses, and people. Recognized as one of the industry's "Big Six," Havas is a leading force in advertising and public relations, leveraging its global scale and technology-driven approach to drive growth for its clients. In 2024, Havas launched Converged.AI, a global AI-driven strategy that aligns teams across markets and fosters collaboration through shared tools. Fueled by human ingenuity and supported by a €400 million investment, it delivers scalable, client-centric solutions and enables faster, smarter decision-making through a flexible, data-agnostic approach.

"AI is evolving into a true strategic partner," said Bolloré. "With Converged.AI, we're integrating content, data, and decision-making in one intelligent system. This empowers our teams to lead with proactive insight and precision, while human expertise continues to drive empathy, creativity, and vision."

Bolloré joined Havas in 2011 and became CEO in 2013. He led the transformation of the group through the "Together" strategy, creating Havas Villages to unify regional agencies under one roof and foster integration. Most recently, he spearheaded Havas' return to the stock market via Euronext Amsterdam. He serves on multiple boards and has been recognized with numerous honors from international associations and leading business publications.

"CES is where the future of content and advertising comes to life," said Kinsey Fabrizio, President, CTA. "Yannick's keynote will inspire marketers to embrace innovation while staying true to the human spark that drives creativity."

Bolloré will deliver his keynote at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, Jan. 6, in the Mariposa Ballroom at the ARIA. Havas will also be hosting clients and partners at the ARIA throughout the week with a dynamic space on the Mariposa Ballroom show floor. The immersive experience will center on the convergence of creativity, media and technology and offer Havas' clients a front-row view into where innovation is headed next.

AMD and Lenovo leaders will also keynote at CES 2026.

Register for CES 2026 to see what's next in content and entertainment. C Space will remain open one hour later than in previous years on Thursday, Jan. 8 until 6:00 PM to continue important conversations around the tech that powers marketing.

