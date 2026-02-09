Horizons Rebrands as Remote People, Expanding Beyond EOR to Full-Service Global Hiring

Full-lifecycle global hiring platform now recruits, employs, and incorporates across 150+ countries.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Horizons, the global Employer of Record, today announced it is rebranding as Remote People.

The rebrand reflects the company's evolution from an Employer of Record provider into a full-lifecycle hiring and expansion platform. Remote People recruits talent, employs them compliantly, and supports entity incorporation across 150+ countries.

Remote People - Dashboard

"Horizons was the right name for where we started. Remote People is the right name for where we're going," said Antoine Boquen, CEO of Remote People. "We're not just an EOR anymore. We take care of the the full hiring and expansion experience, from recruitment to compliant hiring, to incorporation. The name says exactly what we do — we're the people behind your remote workforce."

A Single Partner from First Hire to Local Presence

Remote People now delivers Employer of Record services alongside in-house recruitment, contractor management, US PEO, global mobility, and entity incorporation advisory.

Profitable since 2020, the company has grown sustainably, rather than propped up by venture capital. The focus has been on infrastructure and dedicated human support, as opposed to sales development and marketing.

"We invest in compliance, not billboards," as Boquen succinctly put it.

By the Numbers

3,000+ companies served across 150+ countries. Ranked #1 on G2 for Ease of Use, Best Support, and Best Meets Requirements. 97% annual customer retention.

What This Means for Customers

Existing Horizons customers will experience a seamless transition. All contracts, services, and account relationships remain unchanged. The new branding will roll out across the platform, communications, and invoicing over the coming weeks.

The Remote People brand is live today at remotepeople.com. Companies can schedule a consultation at remotepeople.com/contact/ and existing customers can login for the updated experience.

About Remote People

Remote People (formerly Horizons) is the full-lifecycle global employment platform built to recruit, employ, and incorporate. Headquartered in New York, the company operates across 150+ countries with dedicated human support.

Trusted by 3,000+ companies and ranked #1 on G2 for Ease of Use, Best Support, and Best Meets Requirements. Enterprise-level service. Priced for growth.

Learn more at remotepeople.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888850/WhatsApp_Image_2026_02_06_at_15_11_13.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2888849/RP_Stacked_Light_Logo.jpg