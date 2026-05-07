Lianyungang Launches "Golden Cudgel" Plan to Drive Sports Economy

LIANYUNGANG, China, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After its mascot "Monkey Baby" (Hou Bao) gained unexpected online attention following a playful wardrobe mishap, the coastal Chinese city of Lianyungang is moving quickly to convert viral attention into economic opportunity. On May 6, the city unveiled the "Golden Cudgel" Plan — a commercial partnership initiative tied to its role as host of The 21st Jiangsu Provincial Games.

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Drawing on the symbolism of the Monkey King's legendary weapon, the Golden Cudgel — associated with bold ambition and scale — the plan positions Lianyungang as a platform for shared commercial growth. Its tagline — "Every ounce counts. Let's win as one." — invites global partners to participate in what the city describes as a symbolic "13,500-jin opportunity", referencing the cudgel's mythical weight.

The "Golden Cudgel" Plan introduces four tiers of partnership with a structured benefits framework, designed to engage both corporate and individual participants:

Dinghai Shenzhen – Strategic Partner

Bailian Jingu – Co-Creation Partner

Zhenchang Shenqi – Growth Partner

Ruyi Xiuzhen – Dream Chaser (entry level, from RMB 3,000)

The benefits package spans city branding, honorary recognition, service access, consumer incentives, and business engagement opportunities.

In 2026, Lianyungang will host The 21st Jiangsu Provincial Games, coinciding with the Jiangsu Football League ("Su Chao"), creating a dual-event cycle expected to accelerate the city's event-led economic activity.

Hu Zhu, a senior official of Lianyungang, outlined the city's positioning through three illustrative narratives — each highlighting a different dimension of its economic and cultural profile. The story of "Monkey Baby" reflects the city's openness and resilience; a story centered on a cup of milk tea captures its fast-growing consumer economy; and a story about handmade press-on nails illustrates how Lianyungang connects with global markets through creativity and light manufacturing. "We sincerely invite you to become our City Partner and join us in capturing the opportunities of the sports economy for shared, long-term growth," Hu said.

At the launch event, Zhu Yaohui, Chairman of Jiangsu Tanggou Liangxianghe Liquor Co., Ltd., and Fang Hao, founder of the fresh fruit tea brand Zuoxinfang, shared their entrepreneurial journeys and business ambitions. Together, they contributed symbolic energy to the Golden Cudgel, reinforcing the city's role as a collaborative commercial platform.

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