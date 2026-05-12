Middle East Shock Reshuffles Global Risk Map as Investors Respond in Real Time

Following the geopolitical and energy shock triggered by the US–Israel war on Iran — with the IMF warning that the escalation could push the global economy towards recession and inflict lasting damage even in a best-case scenario — country risk is being rapidly reassessed, with investors already reconfiguring both capital and personal exposure across jurisdictions.

LONDON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest edition of the Henley & Partners–AlphaGeo Global Investment Risk and Resilience Index reveals a sharp re-ranking of global risk, combining structural resilience, real-time market signals, and investor behavior to provide a data-backed snapshot of how countries — and investors — are responding to rapidly shifting geopolitical conditions.

For this special edition, the index was stress-tested using Country Risk Premium (CRP) data as at 1 April 2026 alongside current Henley & Partners' client demand trends.

Rapid Reconfiguration Underway

"Resilience is a long-term property: it does not turn on a dime. Risk, however, absolutely does. Markets are repricing it by the hour," says Dr. Parag Khanna, Founder and CEO at AlphaGeo.

Traditional safe havens continue to dominate the top of the rankings, led by Switzerland (#1), Denmark (#2), Sweden (#3), Singapore (#4), and Norway (#5) — underscoring the strength of the Nordic cluster and institutional stability.

Several emerging economies have risen sharply in the rankings, led by India (rising 40 places to #64) and the Philippines (rising 40 places to #74), alongside Türkiye (rising 32 places to #88), Mexico (rising 30 places to #66), and Morocco (rising 28 places to #70).

"What we are seeing is not just repricing, but divergence," says Dr. Christian H. Kaelin, Chairman at Henley & Partners. "No single country can provide lasting safety or deliver all the attributes investors seek — stability, access, opportunity, and security. In combination, however, they create something more powerful: optionality."

These movements reflect a reallocation of confidence, as investors differentiate between countries based on policy credibility, strategic positioning, and resilience to geopolitical disruption.

"The traditional narrative of 'developed equals safe and emerging equals risky' is breaking down," says Dr. Tim Klatte, Partner at Grant Thornton China. "Investors are no longer thinking in regional blocs — they are assessing resilience country by country and adjusting both capital and personal positioning accordingly."

Among the major economies, China (rising 6 places to #31) stands out as the most significant mover, while Canada (falling 4 places to #15) is the largest faller within the G7. The US (#24) and the UK (#19) remain unchanged.

Countries exposed to conflict, sanctions, or structural fragility have moved sharply downward, including Belarus (falling 57 places to #117), Bosnia and Herzegovina (falling 32 places to #89), and Ukraine (falling 28 places to #131).

Investor Response Accelerates

These shifts are already being reflected in investor behaviour.

Henley & Partners' internal data reveals applications from more than 70 nationalities across over 40 residence and citizenship programs since January 2026.

Demand for sovereign diversification is rising sharply, with applications increasing for programs in Greece (+61%), Italy (+43%), Malta (+38%), and Nauru (+200%), while enquiries for investment migration options in New Zealand are up 165%, Costa Rica 44%, and Türkiye 35%.

The Middle East conflict is driving this repositioning.

"The current conflict has raised the stakes significantly for investors, governments, and globally mobile individuals," says Dr. Robert Mogielnicki, a political economist specializing in the Middle East. "The Strait of Hormuz will remain a contested chokepoint, and the geopolitical risk premium is unlikely to dissipate, even in the event of a negotiated outcome."

In the Gulf, enquiries from UAE-based clients are up 41%, while applications have risen 26%, driven largely by expatriates seeking additional options.

While Europe's core economies continue to demonstrate resilience in relative terms, the broader outlook is becoming more fragile.

"Although Europe will struggle economically in the near term, the signs that it is beginning to cohere as a political unit mean it is likely to continue to dominate the top ranks of the index," says Misha Glenny, award-winning journalist and geopolitical commentator. However, he cautions that this resilience masks deeper structural pressures — from weak growth and energy vulnerability to growing political fragmentation across the continent.

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