PEPSI® RECRUITS GLOBAL STARS TO CREATE THE 'PEPSI FOOTBALL NATION': WHERE FANS DEFINE THE RULES

The film opens with Sir David Beckham handing the playbook to the fans, inviting them to dictate the "rules" of the Pepsi Football Nation. Viewers are taken on a high-octane journey through a world where fan debate reigns: from local hangouts to unexpected matchups, Florian Wirtz speed parking with accuracy, to the disbelief of a referee who checks it on VAR, Lauren James teaching a university lecture on breaking the offside trap, and blockbuster movies starring Vini Jr., Alexia Putellas, and Mohamed Salah.

Fans throughout unveil the "rules" that are central to the Pepsi Football Nation, brought to life by the Pepsi global roster: Rule #7: Superstitions are Sacred, Rule #33: Who is the "King of Skill"? Rule #84: You Must Wear Your Winning Jersey to Work. Rule #100: Everything Gets Settled on the Pitch.

To celebrate the film, Pepsi is supporting fans tackle Rule #1 of the Pepsi Football Nation: "It's called Football, Not Soccer". Fans will soon be able to download a free web extension that automatically replaces every mention of the word "soccer" with "football." Whether reading global news or scrolling through searches, fans can ensure the "beautiful game" is always described in the best possible way.

Fan debate also lives in chats, fan pages and blogs. That's why Pepsi is bringing the debate to Reddit, the world's fastest-growing hub for football discourse. This activation will allow fans to define their own rules and rituals, empowering the community to dictate how the game is celebrated worldwide.

Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages at PepsiCo, says: "Football has always gone beyond what happens on the pitch during the 90 minutes. It lives in conversations, rivalries, and traditions that bring fans together every day, across communities, markets, and generations. Pepsi Football Nation celebrates that culture and the many ways fans experience the game beyond the match itself. For decades, Pepsi has been at the heart of the game; now, we're honoring the shared experiences and 'rules' that unite fans worldwide."

The Pepsi Football Nation celebrates the culture of football on and off the pitch. Fans worldwide can watch the full film on Pepsi's social channels, including: X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

Player Quotes

Mohamed Salah: "Fans are what makes the beautiful game great, so having a world where they write the rules just feels right. Love being part of the Pepsi Football Nation and celebrate football's rituals."

Vini Jr.: "For me, football is about joy and expression, so joining the Pepsi squad to celebrate the game's culture and passion was easy. I regret not asking the fans sooner!"

Lauren James: "I've always had my own approach to big games, whether playing or watching. So to see all these football culture quirks come together in one campaign was great."

Alexia Putellas: "There's something special about football culture beyond the pitch. Rituals that are shared by players and fans. I jumped at the chance to help Pepsi bring those traditions centre stage."

Florian Wirtz: "Football is so much more than a game. There's passion, there's debate, there's traditions. So, it was fun to tell the rules that fans live by every day."

Notes to Editors

Browser extension privacy

The web extension will work locally in your browser to replace the word "soccer" with "football" on the webpage you are currently viewing. It does not collect, store, or transmit any personal data. No browsing history, cookies, form inputs, or account information is accessed. The permission to "access data on all websites" is required solely so the extension can read the text on the page you are viewing and make the word replacement. No data leaves your device.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $94 billion in net revenue in 2025, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and drinks, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that places sustainability at the center of our business strategy, seeking to drive growth and build a stronger, more resilient future for PepsiCo and the communities where we operate. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

Credit List:

PEPSI IB

Head of Production: Kane Phillips

Senior Producer: Eleanor Fitzgerald

BIG TIME CREATIVE

Production Lead: Inas Nagy

FILM

SAUVAGE.TV

Director: Ernest Desumbila

Executive Producer: Eva Laffitte

Producer: Isidor Arjona

Post Producer: Yukio Montilla

SOCIAL

SAUVAGE.TV

Director: Pere Sala

Executive Producer: Eva Laffitte

Producer: Pablo Gershuni

Post Producer: Yukio Montilla

SOUND DESIGN

Immersus

Sound Designer: Alex Nicholls-Lee

PHOTOGRAPHY

Madeleine Penfold Studios

Photographer: Madeleine Penfold

Executive Producer: Rhiannon Reid

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959969/Pepsi_Football_Nation.mp4

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959970/Pepsi_Football_Nation_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959971/Pepsi_Football_Nation_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959973/Pepsi_Football_Nation_3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2665176/5923833/Pepsi_Logo.jpg