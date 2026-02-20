APIA, Samoa, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, has announced its integration for the full suite of Ondo Finance tokenized equities. This positions the platform at the forefront of the Real-World Asset (RWA) revolution, offering its 10 million global users seamless exposure to a comprehensive lineup of 14 blue-chip traditional assets in a tokenized format.

Phemex Completes Full Integration of Ondo Finance Tokenized Equity Suite

The expanded offering encompasses a diverse range of market leaders, including technology giants such as NVIDIA (NVDAon), Tesla (TSLAon), Apple (AAPLon), and Amazon (AMZNon), alongside foundational financial instruments like the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQon) and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPYon). By providing a centralized gateway to these institutional-grade, on-chain instruments, Phemex enables traders to diversify their portfolios with the stability of global equities while maintaining the liquidity and efficiency of the digital asset ecosystem.

This strategic initiative underscores Phemex's commitment to accelerating the convergence of Traditional Finance (TradFi) and Web3. By bringing premium global equities into the tokenized economy, Phemex provides users with a unified window across asset classes, significantly enhancing capital efficiency and portfolio diversification, paving the way for a more transparent, efficient, and integrated global financial system.

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

