Phemex Introduces Elite Trader Recruitment Program Focused on Professional Copy Trading

APIA, Samoa, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phemex, a user-first crypto exchange, has introduced the Elite Trader Recruitment Program, an initiative aimed at supporting professional traders who use copy trading to distribute their strategies to a broader user base. The program is designed to provide traders with structured incentives, platform support, and visibility, while encouraging more systematic and sustainable trading practices.

The Elite Trader Recruitment Program provides professional traders with a structured route to scale strategy-based trading on Phemex without significant upfront capital. Participants can deploy platform-issued trading bonuses instead of personal funds, earn performance-based rewards of up to 2,000 USDT per month, and access a dual revenue model combining up to 30% profit sharing from copiers with up to 30% commission rebates on copy trading volume. By tying incentives directly to execution quality and sustained performance, the framework is designed to support repeatable income generation rather than short-term trading outcomes.

The program is underpinned by Phemex's copy trading infrastructure, which includes smart execution controls, customizable copying parameters, real-time performance data access, and support for both USDT and USDC trading pairs. Risk-mitigation measures such as 100% loss compensation for copiers during their first month aim to reduce early participation friction, while selective copying permissions and API access allow traders to maintain strategic control. Combined with VIP access, priority support, and structured visibility within Phemex's copy trading marketplace, the initiative reflects a broader platform approach that positions professional traders as long-term partners, emphasizing alignment, transparency, and sustainability across the trading ecosystem.

"The next stage of crypto trading is about turning skill into scalable trust," said Federico Variola, CEO of Phemex. "Copy trading allows strong strategies to be validated in real market conditions and shared globally. Our goal is to give professional traders the infrastructure, incentives, and protection needed to build long-term value — for themselves and for the users who follow them."

About Phemex

Founded in 2019, Phemex is a user-first crypto exchange trusted by over 10 million traders worldwide. The platform offers spot and derivatives trading, copy trading, and wealth management products designed to prioritize user experience, transparency, and innovation. With a forward-thinking approach and a commitment to user empowerment, Phemex delivers reliable tools, inclusive access, and evolving opportunities for traders at every level to grow and succeed.

