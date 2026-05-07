SANY Expands Global Intelligent Equipment Portfolio with Electric, Autonomous, and AI-Enabled Solutions

SHANGHAI, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Group has rolled out its 1,000th electric excavator, marking a major step in the industry's shift toward electrification. Its 5G remote-controlled excavators are now commercially deployed, the unmanned paving-roller fleet has entered service, and the integrated smart solutions for ports and mines are now in operation. With annual R&D spending exceeding RMB 6 billion, SANY is accelerating its transformation from a traditional manufacturer into a robotics-focused, AI-enabled company.

Meet SANY's 5G Remote-controlled Excavator Speed Speed

For SANY, equipment upgrades are not just about changing power sources but advancing electrification and intelligence. Electrification delivers lower emissions, higher efficiency, and lower operating costs. Intelligence, including remote-control technology, addresses two key industry challenges: operator safety and the physical limits of on-site machinery.

Traditional construction relies heavily on on-site operators, exposing workers to hazardous conditions. Early remote-control solutions suffered from poor user experience and unstable connections, limiting scalability in real-world applications. To tackle these issues, SANY invested nearly a decade in R&D and launched the SY550HD, a 5G remote-controlled excavator that brings together low latency, high precision, and intelligent safety in a commercially viable solution.

Low Latency and Long-Distance Control: While typical end-to-end latency ranges from 120 to 180 ms, SANY uses 5G and AI algorithms to achieve a stable 120–140 ms. This enables real-time control from up to 8,500 km away, reducing lag and command delay. The SY550HD works with public, private, or hybrid networks—supporting cross-regional remote operation across network types.

High Precision: SANY's proprietary 3D motion and depth-sensing technologies, combined with an intelligent loading assist system, recreate on-site operating conditions and provide operator-level situational awareness. With this 3D spatial awareness, operators can accurately assess complex environments and perform millimeter-level precision operations—suited to mines, remote field sites, and emergency response scenarios.

Intelligent Safety: Multi-dimensional sensors and AI algorithms enable a millisecond-response digital protection system, including personnel detection, smart collision avoidance, and equipment health monitoring. At the system level, the machine autonomously collects point cloud data and live video, supporting environmental sensing, risk identification, and task adaptation—creating an operating model where machines handle perception, humans retain control, and remote systems coordinate execution.

Looking ahead, SANY will continue to increase R&D spending, with a focus on core electric powertrain components, AI-assisted operations, unmanned construction, digital platforms, and integrated mining equipment. The goal is to complete its intelligent product portfolio and expand large-scale commercial deployment.

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