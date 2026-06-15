SUNRATE Highlights Enhanced Strategic Collaboration with Sabre to Deliver End-to-End Payment Capabilities for the Travel Industry

BARCELONA, Spain, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SUNRATE, the global payment and treasury management platform, today announced at Phocuswright Europe its enhanced collaboration with Sabre, an AI‑native technology leader powering travel retailing at global scale, to deliver more comprehensive and seamless global payment capabilities for travel businesses worldwide.

Building on a broader payments ecosystem, SUNRATE supports Sabre's travel payments ecosystem with a full suite of solutions spanning both issuing and non-issuing capabilities. This includes commercial card solutions alongside international payments, foreign exchange (FX), and global collection services—enabling travel businesses operating on Sabre's platform to manage the full lifecycle of payments more efficiently.

By extending beyond issuing into non-issuing capabilities, the collaboration allows travel sellers connected through Sabre to streamline cross-border transactions, optimise working capital, and reduce operational complexity across multiple markets.

"Travel is inherently global, and so are the payment challenges that come with it," said Paul Meng, Co-founder and CEO of SUNRATE. "Our collaboration with Sabre reflects a shared vision to deliver more holistic payment capabilities—bringing together a wide array of global payment solutions to better support the evolving needs of travel businesses worldwide."

"Modern travel commerce is increasingly intelligent and global, and payments need to operate at the same scale," said Patricio Boccardo, Managing Director, Sabre Payments. "Expanding our collaboration with SUNRATE broadens the payment capabilities available through Sabre, helping travel businesses manage payments across borders, currencies, and transaction types with the agility and control required to operate confidently worldwide."

Sabre will support the initiative by amplifying the collaboration across its global communications channels, extending awareness to its network of airlines, hotels, agencies, and travel partners worldwide.

About SUNRATE

SUNRATE is a leading global payment and treasury management platform for businesses worldwide. Founded in 2016, SUNRATE has enabled companies to operate and scale both locally and globally in 190+ countries and regions with its cutting-edge infrastructure, global network, and unified solutions.

SUNRATE operates through offices across key markets, including Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hong Kong, Shanghai, and London. The company partners with the top global financial institutions, such as Citibank, Standard Chartered, Barclays, J.P. Morgan. SUNRATE is also the principal member of Mastercard and Visa. To learn more about SUNRATE, visit https://www.sunrate.com/.