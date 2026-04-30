"The Flash" Dwyane Wade Joins Dreame Next in Silicon Valley as Dreame Wet Dry Vacuum Showcases New Products and Latest Technologies

At the event, Dreame introduced Aero Ultra Steam and Aero Pro Steam for the North American market, expanding its steam-based deep cleaning lineup, as the leader in High-Temp Hygienic Steaming. Aero Ultra Steam integrates 392℉ steam, 194℉ hot-water washing, deodorizing foam cleaning, and 30,000Pa suction power, and creating a "Steam. Hot Water. Foam" Tri-Force cleaning experience for everyday wet, dry, and greasy messes, from kitchen spills and dust to pet-related stains.

Dreame also showcased two latest technologies: EdgeHunter™ Mopping System and AirHydro Separation™ Tech. EdgeHunter™ uses a high-precision TOF sensor to detect walls, cabinets, and furniture edges in real time, automatically extending the mopping arm for 0mm edge-to-edge wet cleaning. Users can also manually extend the arm by 30mm to reach corners and gaps. AirHydro Separation™ uses a high-speed motor to separate airflow and moisture, reducing moisture entry into the vacuum motor. It supports up to 420AW vacuum power and 30,000Pa wet cleaning suction, while TangleCut™ 2.0 helps reduce hair tangling and maintenance.

A major highlight of the event was the appearance of NBA legend Dwyane Wade, widely known as "The Flash." Wade personally tested Aero Ultra Steam in a "mop vs. Dreame wet dry vacuum" challenge, set in a kitchen-spill scenario featuring sauce and hair. The live demonstration showed the product's deep cleaning performance, smooth handling, and efficient finish. Wade commented, "When using Dreame to clean the floor, I could even keep one hand in my pocket," showing how efficient and effortless the whole process was."

The event also marked the global debut of Dreame's wet dry vacuum testing lab video, showcasing its reliability validation process: 500 hours of mobility testing, 12,000 threshold-crossing cycles, 30,000 impact tests, 160,000 twisting cycles, and component-level tests for motors, brushes, batteries, wheels, and suction systems.

The Silicon Valley event reinforced Dreame Wet Dry Vacuum's momentum in the global floor care market. In Q1 2026, its North America revenue grew 163% year over year, with growth exceeding 100% for 16 consecutive months. As of March 2026, Dreame had filed over 1,800 global patent applications for wet dry vacuum technologies.

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