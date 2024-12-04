The Millionth Export of Chery TIGGO 7 Marks Milestone in Global Expansion Strategy

WUHU, China, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1st, 2024, the TIGGO product line reached a major milestone as the millionth Chery TIGGO 7 began its journey to the global market from Wuhu Port in China. Since its inception, this model has earned global acclaim for its superior performance and quality, topping export volumes for Chinese A-segment SUVs for three consecutive years and becoming a standout success in international markets.

image

The TIGGO 7 family has shined on the global stage with climbing sales and prestigious awards, including an ANCAP five-star safety rating, top rankings in China Automotive Performance, Execution, and Layout (APEAL) studies, and China Initial Quality Study (IQS). These accolades firmly establish the TIGGO 7 as a benchmark in the global A-segment SUV market.

During the ceremony celebrating the millionth export, Chery Group Chairman Yin Tongyue remarked that this milestone signifies a new benchmark and a fresh starting point. Mr. Yin emphasized that Chery's goal is to excel with the TIGGO 7 and ensure that every Chery vehicle has a "golden reputation" that is trusted worldwide to make global users love, trust, and choose Chinese cars!

With its "In China, For Global" development philosophy, Chery tailors its vehicles to meet local regulations, satisfy specific market demands, and maintain competitive strength. Chery also follows an "In somewhere, For somewhere" localization strategy, actively integrating into local societies and contributing to economic and social development.

Across various markets, the TIGGO 7 has earned widespread consumer recognition for its exceptional performance and reliability. In South America, it is the preferred SUV for its powerful engine and off-road capabilities; in Asia-Pacific, it easily withstands hot and humid conditions, earning high praise; and in Southeast Asia, it handles tropical climates and complex traffic scenarios with robust power and stability.

With the successful export of the millionth TIGGO 7, Chery's journey in global expansion enters a new chapter. Chery will continue to strengthen its presence worldwide, focusing on product excellence and enhanced services to provide high-quality, reliable vehicles for global consumers. Looking forward, Chery is also committed to fulfilling its corporate social responsibilities, contributing to the economic and social progress in each market it serves.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573075/image.jpg