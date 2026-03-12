The Tony Elumelu Foundation Appoints Three New Advisory Board Members

LAGOS, Nigeria, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa's leading philanthropy empowering young entrepreneurs, today announced three distinguished new members of its Advisory Board:

Professor Paul Gompers, Harvard Business School – a preeminent scholar of venture capital and entrepreneurship.

Per Heggenes, former CEO of the IKEA Foundation, with about a two-decade track record in global grant-making and sustainable development.

His Excellency Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises and Special Envoy for Business and Philanthropy for the United Arab Emirates.

Commenting, Tony O. Elumelu, Founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, said:

"Entrepreneurship is the most powerful engine for Africa's long-term prosperity.

We welcome H.E. Badr Jafar, Per Heggenes and Professor Paul Gompers to our Advisory Board.

Badr's experience in championing innovative solutions and strategic philanthropy will be instrumental, as we scale our mission and bridge Africa with global partners who share our commitment to economic inclusion. Per's career experience will be invaluable as we continue to scale our impact and strengthen institutional capacity in support of African entrepreneurs. Professor Gompers' long-standing academic engagement with the Tony Elumelu Foundation, including his Harvard Business School case study on TEF's work, reflects the global recognition of entrepreneurship as Africa's most powerful development catalyst."

The appointments reflect the Foundation's ability to convene global voices and champion African solutions.

Commenting on his appointment, H.E. Badr Jafar said: "It is a privilege to support the Tony Elumelu Foundation's work, at a time when Africa's entrepreneurial energy is reshaping the future. The UAE has emerged as a global platform for innovation and cross-sector collaboration, and I look forward to helping build bridges between regions, sectors, and generations to drive sustainable impact at scale."

Commenting on his appointment, Per Heggenes said:

"The Tony Elumelu Foundation has built one of the most ambitious and impactful entrepreneurship platforms in the world. I am pleased to join at a time when Africa's young entrepreneurs are increasingly central to solving global challenges. I look forward to supporting the Foundation's mission to strengthen entrepreneurship as a pathway to economic independence, resilience, and inclusive growth."

Commenting on his appointment, Professor Paul Gompers stated:

"Entrepreneurship is a critical driver of innovation, job creation, and economic transformation. The Tony Elumelu Foundation has demonstrated what is possible when capital, training, and long-term commitment are aligned. I am delighted to join the Advisory Board and contribute to the Foundation's mission to deepen Africa's entrepreneurial ecosystems and expand opportunity at scale."

