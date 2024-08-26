The Ultimate Luxury Getaway Awaits at Address Beach Resort in Dubai

Escape the ordinary as this stunning resort is offering discounts on room rates, its vibrant dining venues and rejuvenating treatments for stays until March 31st

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures cool down, embrace the opportunity for an exceptional escape to Address Beach Resort, where you can enjoy 20% off room rates, 25% off dining, and 15% off spa treatments for stays booked by September 20th and enjoyed until March 31st, 2025.

Address Beach Resort, a landmark of Dubai's skyline, features two sleek skyscrapers linked by the world's highest outdoor infinity pool. Perfectly positioned near JBR Beach and top attractions, it offers an unparalleled base to explore Dubai's stunning sights.

Address Beach Resort

This resort, honored with the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star accolade, offers a range of luxurious amenities. Savor a 25% discount at select dining venues, from the seaside charm of The Beach Grill and the Lebanese-Brazilian fusion at Li'Brasil to the exquisite dishes at The Restaurant and the global flavors at The Lounge. Unwind with 15% off at The Spa on level 75, offering relaxing massages and skincare treatments.

Don't miss out and secure your dream getaway now to indulge in unparalleled luxury at Address Beach Resort in Dubai. For bookings and more information, call +971 4 879 8899 or click here.

Booking Dates: From now until September 20th2024

Stay Dates: From now until March 31st, 2025

Offer:

20% off room rates

Breakfast buffet at The Restaurant

25% off on dining

15% off on spa treatments

Terms & Conditions: Dining discount can be availed in Li'Brasil, The Beach Grill, The Restaurant and The Lounge. Other T&Cs apply.

About Address Beach Resort

Address Beach Resort is the first beach resort of the Address Hotels + Resorts collection, under Emaar Hospitality Group. Situated in Jumeirah Beach Residences (JBR) overlooking the Arabian Gulf, the iconic property features two 77-storey towers, 217 hotel guest rooms and suites, dining outlets, unparalleled entertainment facilities, 443 serviced apartments and 478 residential apartments. Guests can enjoy exclusive access to the "Highest outdoor infinity pool in a building in the world" verified by Guinness World Records™ on 31st March 2021 boasting stunning views of Dubai's skyline. The property also features a private beach, multiple pools, avant-garde event spaces and state-of-the-art gym and the award-winning The Spa at Address.

Website: https://www.addresshotels.com/en/resorts/address-beach-resort/

Instagram: @addressbeachresort

Facebook: AddressBeachResort

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487840/Address_Beach_Resort.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2487838/Address_Beach_Resort_Logo.jpg