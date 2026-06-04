Tribesigns x TikTok Debuts on Times Square Billboard for Super Wish Season 2026

NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribesigns, a globally acclaimed furniture manufacturer and retailer, has partnered with TikTok, one of the world's leading social media platforms, making its Times Square billboard debut as part of ByteDance's Super Wish Season 2026 campaign.

Tiktok Super Wish Season Campaign Tribesigns x Tiktok Debut on Times Square Billboard

Centered around the theme of Super Wish Season 2026, Tribesigns' Times Square billboard campaign ran from May 25 through May 31, 2026. The display spotlighted the brand's bestselling 63-inch wooden console table, which has sold over 100,000 units and is designed to complement entryways, living rooms, and other gathering spaces throughout the home.

Kick off your summer travels and join the excitement of Super Wish Season 2026. People around the world are invited to share their travel stories and heartfelt wishes on TikTok, creating unforgettable summer memories of their own.

The live display on the Times Square billboard made a bold impression. Located in the heart of New York City's Times Square, the campaign attracted the attention of thousands of visitors and passersby, inviting them to discover Tribesigns and experience the brand's design-driven approach to modern living.

"It is an incredible honor to partner with TikTok on the Super Wish Season 2026 campaign," said Peter Wang, CEO of Tribesigns. "Our debut on the Times Square billboard marks an exciting milestone for the brand. It provides a powerful platform to expand our visibility and showcase how our uniquely designed home and office furniture enhances everyday life."

Tribesigns provides furniture for every room of the home and office, including living rooms, home offices, entryways, dining areas, and bedrooms. For over 15 years, Tribesigns has delivered a wide selection of indoor and outdoor furniture to more than 30 million households across the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

About Tribesigns

Tribesigns is a global furniture designer and manufacturer. Guided by its slogan "Designed for Life," the brand is inspired by the diversity of modern lifestyles and a commitment to creating furniture that brings people closer to the comfort and beauty of everyday living.

Tribesigns is widely recognized for its distinctive and refined furniture designs. Many of its latest collections feature original designs that combine craftsmanship, character, and lasting style.

For more information about Tribesigns, please visit Tribesigns.com, explore Tribesigns B2B, Amazon or follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, and TikTok.

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