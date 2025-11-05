Xinhua Silk Road: 2025 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season closes in C. China's Yichang

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season concluded on the evening of October 30 in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province.

The event brought together film professionals, cultural scholars and representatives from various sectors across the country.

The Yangtze River Culture and Arts Season was co-hosted by the People's Government of Hubei Province, the Changjiang Water Resources Commission of the Ministry of Water Resources, and China Three Gorges Corporation.

Running from September 12 to October 30, the cultural event featured 12 main events, including an opening ceremony titled "lighting up the Yangtze River," a film week named "images of the Yangtze River," and an online communication week called "sounds and sights of the Yangtze River".

The closing ceremony held at the Yichang Olympic Sports Center Stadium showcased achievements in fine arts, photography, music, theater and literature during the festival.

In recent years, Yichang has hosted events such as the China Three Gorges International Tourism Festival and the Global Tour Operators Conference, promoting the international reach of Qu Yuan culture and intangible cultural heritage projects.

Over the past five years, these events had attracted participants from more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, enhancing the global influence of regional cultural brands.

