Zoomlion to Showcase Intelligent Construction Solutions and Flagship Equipment at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion" or "the Company"; 1157.HK) has announced its participation in CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, one of the world's leading construction machinery exhibitions running from March 3-7, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The Company will present its latest intelligent construction solutions and a broad lineup of flagship equipment at Booth F42027 in the Festival Grounds area of the exhibition.

Zoomlion's exhibition theme, Vision Creates Future, aligns with its broader focus on intelligent construction, digital management, and sustainable development. The Company aims to share its latest practices in automation, digitalization, and smart equipment management with global industry professionals through on-site demonstrations and product presentations.

Zoomlion will showcase equipment covering multiple major product categories, including earthmoving machinery, construction hoisting machinery, mobile crane machinery, and concrete equipment. The display is designed to highlight the Company's comprehensive product portfolio and its continued investment in intelligent and digitalized construction technologies.

An interactive 5G remote operation experience will be a key feature of Zoomlion's exhibition which will allow visitors to observe and engage with real-time remote equipment control. The demonstration is intended to illustrate the application of advanced connectivity technologies in construction scenarios, as well as Zoomlion's progress in developing intelligent construction site solutions.

Zoomlion will also highlight its localized operations in the Americas, including manufacturing, sales, and service networks designed to support customers across the region. The exhibition will reflect the Company's integrated global approach that combines research and development, production, and after-sales support.

CONEXPO-CON/AGG is organized by the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) and is held every three years. The event brings together construction equipment manufacturers, suppliers, and industry stakeholders from around the world to explore the trends, technologies, and solutions that are shaping the future of the construction industry.

Zoomlion is looking forward to engaging with industry partners, customers, and visitors at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026, and to sharing its ongoing exploration and practical experience in intelligent and sustainable construction solutions.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. is a global leader in high-end equipment manufacturing, specializing in construction, mining, and agricultural machinery. With 13 overseas R&D and manufacturing bases and operations in over 180 countries and regions, the company delivers intelligent, sustainable solutions powered by cutting-edge technology and innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902930/2026_2_12.jpg