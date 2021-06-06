$ 1,123.07 Bn growth expected in Global Construction Materials Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of smart cities.

The construction materials market analysis includes product landscape and geographic landscape. This study identifies the introduction of smart and self-curing concrete materials and ferrocement as one of the prime reasons driving the construction materials market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The construction materials market covers the following areas:

Construction Materials Market Sizing

Construction Materials Market Forecast

Construction Materials Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

Cementir Holding NV

CEMEX SAB de CV

CRH Plc

Fosroc International Ltd.

Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC

HeidelbergCement AG

LafargeHolcim Ltd.

PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd.

Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction aggregate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Concrete bricks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Construction metals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

