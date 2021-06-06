$ 1,123.07 Bn growth expected in Global Construction Materials Market during 2021-2025 | Technavio
Jun 06, 2021, 05:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The construction materials market is poised to grow by USD 1,123.07 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 16% during the forecast period. The report on the construction materials market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by an increase in the number of smart cities.
The construction materials market analysis includes product landscape and geographic landscape. This study identifies the introduction of smart and self-curing concrete materials and ferrocement as one of the prime reasons driving the construction materials market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The construction materials market covers the following areas:
Construction Materials Market Sizing
Construction Materials Market Forecast
Construction Materials Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Adelaide Brighton Ltd.
- Cementir Holding NV
- CEMEX SAB de CV
- CRH Plc
- Fosroc International Ltd.
- Fujairah Cement Industries PJSC
- HeidelbergCement AG
- LafargeHolcim Ltd.
- PPC South Africa Holdings Pty Ltd.
- Sumitomo Osaka Cement Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cement - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction aggregate - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Concrete bricks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction metals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
