$ 1.14 Bn growth expected in Guitar Market between 2021-2025 | Analysing growth in Leisure Products Industry | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing popularity of music-related leisure activities and celebrity endorsements will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the long replacement cycle will restrict the market growth.

The introduction of music teaching classes as a co-curricular activity in educational institutions will have a positive impact on the growth of vendors. On the other hand, the increasing adoption of music production software is expected to reduce the growth potential in the market.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Rickenbacker International Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., Taylor-Listug Inc., and Yamaha Corp.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, which analyzes and evaluates the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. Some of the factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into acoustic and electric. The market witnessed maximum growth in the acoustic segment in 2020.

By Geography, the market is classified as North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and MEA. North America will have the largest share of the market.

Guitar Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 5% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 1.14 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.50 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled C. F. Martin & Co. Inc., Fender Musical Instruments Corp., Gibson Brands Inc., HOSHINO GAKKI Co. Ltd., Paul Reed Smith Guitars, Rickenbacker International Corp., Schecter Guitar Research Inc., Taylor-Listug Inc., and Yamaha Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

