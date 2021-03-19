$ 1.18 Billion Growth in Global Cloud Kitchen Market 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd., CloudKitchens, and Doordash Inc. among others| Technavio
Mar 19, 2021, 23:00 ET
NEW YORK, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cloud kitchen market is expected to grow by USD 1.18 billion during 2020-2024, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the cloud kitchen market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.
Enterprises will go through the Response, Recovery, and Renew phases.
The cloud kitchen market will witness a negative impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth increased in 2020 as compared to 2019.
With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.
This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:
- Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.
- Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.
- Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.
Key Considerations for Market Forecast:
- Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior
- Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds
- Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates
- Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates
Major Three Cloud Kitchen Market Participants:
Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Bundl Technologies Pvt. Ltd. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers commercial kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery only.
CloudKitchens
CloudKitchens operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers commercial kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery or takeout only.
Doordash Inc.
Doordash Inc. operates its business through the Unified segment. The company offers commercial kitchen for the purpose of preparing food for delivery only.
Cloud Kitchen Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Cloud kitchen market is segmented as below:
- Type
- Franchised
- Standalone
- Geography
- APAC
- North America
- Europe
- South America
- MEA
The cloud kitchen market is driven by advantages of cloud kitchens over restaurants. In addition, other factors such as changing lifestyles and rise in demand home delivery food are expected to trigger the cloud kitchen market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period.
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Competitive scenario
