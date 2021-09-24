$ 1.20 bn growth in Cannabis Testing Market in Life Sciences Tools & Services | Technavio Partnering with over 100 Fortune 500 Companies

Sep 24, 2021, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The cannabis testing market in the Life Sciences Tools & Services industry is poised to grow by $ 1.20 bn during 2021-2025. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the cannabis testing market will be progressing at a CAGR of about 13%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AB SCIEX LLC, Agilent Technologies Inc., Cannalysis, CannaSafe Analytics, Digipath Inc., Merck KGaA, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corp., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Waters Corp. are some of the major market participants. The increasing use of cannabis for medical purposes will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Cannabis Testing Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Product
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Software
Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- ROW
Buy our market report now to gain access to detailed analysis on the cannabis testing market: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44033
Cannabis Testing Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
To help businesses improve their market position, the cannabis testing market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Cannabis Testing Market size
- Cannabis Testing Market trends
- Cannabis Testing Market industry analysis
Market trend such as increasing global awareness about the benefits of cannabis is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the high cost of analytical products may threaten the growth of the market.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cannabis testing market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Related Reports on Health Care Include:
Drugs of Abuse Testing Market -The global drug of abuse testing market size will grow by USD 1.1 billion during 2019-2023. Download a free sample report now!
Human Immunodeficiency Virus Rapid Test Kits Market -The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) rapid test kits market has the potential to grow by USD 239.90 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.31%.Download a free sample report now!
Cannabis Testing Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cannabis testing market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cannabis testing market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cannabis testing market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cannabis testing market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Instruments - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Consumables - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Overview
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AB SCIEX LLC
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Cannalysis
- CannaSafe Analytics
- Digipath Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Waters Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal. Receive Latest Free Sample Report in Minutes
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article