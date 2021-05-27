$ 1.22 Bn growth expected in Cross-Cultural Training Market | 5.50% YOY growth in 2020 amid COVID-19 Spread | North America to Notice Maximum Growth | Technavio

Request a free sample report for more insights

Rapid industrial growth in developing regions such as APAC has been crucial in attracting investments by global companies. The expansion of business activities by global organizations in such regions has created the need to train employees on a broad range of skills, including business and management skills. Also, organizations often face language barriers in regions with weak English communication skills. This is driving organizations to adopt m-learning and other learning methods at the enterprise level, which is positively influencing the growth of the cross-cultural training market in APAC.

The market is expected to be driven by factors such as the rise in expatriate assignments and the growing emphasis on virtual training.

The report also offers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

Cross-Cultural Training Market: Opportunities

The banking and capital market sector is observing rapid growth in the Middle East. This has created a huge skills gap. Besides, most of the organizations operating in the region prefer to hire candidates from other countries such as India and Sri Lanka. Companies in this region also provide their employees with cross-culture courses to make them professionally on par with other regions in the world. With the growth of manufacturing, oil and gas, and other product-based industries in the region, the demand for cross-cultural training courses will increase during the forecast period, thereby creating growth opportunities for vendors.

Cross-Cultural Training Market: Segmentation by Deployment

Based on the segmentation by deployment, the market generated maximum revenue in the workshop segment in 2019. The segment is driven by the benefits of the workshop model such as real-time feedback of sessions and customization options. In addition, the increasing preference for workshop models over online models among organizations will contribute to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Cross-Cultural Training Market: Segmentation by Geography

North America held the largest market share in 2019 and the market growth in the region is expected to be slower compared to the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to the presence of many MNCs and large organizations. In addition, the expansion of business by North American companies in low-cost countries will contribute to the growth of the cross-cultural training market during the forecast period.

One of the fortune 500 companies had used the detailed research report on the cross-cultural training market and had decided to increase their market share in the North American region which offers the highest market opportunities during the forecast period.

Cross-Cultural Training Market: Major Vendors

Babel Language Consulting Ltd.

The company offers cross-cultural training courses such as Master Classes and short Learning Bites, using Model of Culture.

Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd.

The company offers ready-to-go cross-cultural training courses through LMS, culture-based skill development courses, and cultural training on doing business with or in specific countries.

Cross Cultural Consulting

The company offers intercultural skills development and intercultural orientation programs. The company also offers training courses such as practice implementing the modified style and cultural awareness.

Global Integration Inc.

The company offers cross-cultural training programs to enhance the effectiveness of international meetings, decision-making abilities, and improving communications with international stakeholders.

Learnlight Software SLU

The company offers cross-cultural training courses such as Doing Business in China and Doing Business in France. The company also offers specialized language training programs that can be customized with content related to specific department, job, or industry.

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

Workshop - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Deployment

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Babel Language Consulting Ltd.

Commisceo Global Consulting Ltd.

Coursera Inc.

Cross Cultural Consulting

Global Integration Inc.

GROVEWELL LLC

Learnlight Software SLU

Pearson Plc

The London School of English and Foreign Languages Ltd.

Udemy Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

